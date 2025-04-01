A top Spanish club is monitoring the player after standout performances for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana

The midfielder has made an immediate impact at Sundowns, further boosting his profile and increasing his market value

With growing interest from Europe, it remains to be seen whether Sundowns will retain him or consider a lucrative transfer deal

Mamelodi Sundowns fans have enjoyed watching their new recruit, Jayden Adams, shine since his arrival from Stellenbosch FC in January.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has quickly made an impact, scoring two goals in his last two games for the national team.

His performances have not only thrilled local supporters but have also caught the attention of European clubs, with a Spanish team reportedly monitoring his progress closely.

European Interest in Adams

Adams' impressive performances both at Sundowns and on the international stage with Bafana Bafana have attracted interest from European scouts.

A source close to the situation has confirmed that a Spanish club has been tracking Adams for some time and that his move to Sundowns has only heightened their interest.

Although specifics are scarce at this stage, the interest is real, and a potential move could be on the horizon.

The Impact of Adams' Move to Sundowns

Since joining Sundowns in a big-money deal, Adams has shown why the club was so eager to secure his services.

His role in the midfield has been instrumental, and his contributions have added depth to Sundowns’ already star-studded squad.

This combination of great performances and his recent rise in the Bafana Bafana ranks has made him one of the hottest properties in South African football.

It’s no surprise that his value has skyrocketed, and top European clubs are now looking at him as a potential future asset.

Is It Too Soon for a Move?

While the interest from Europe is flattering, many fans are wondering if it’s too soon for Sundowns to part with Adams.

Having only joined the club in January, there’s still much potential for him to grow and solidify his place within the squad.

His early success suggests that he could become a key player for Sundowns in the long term, making any decision to sell him quite complex.

Sundowns' Future with Adams

As it stands, it remains unclear whether Sundowns will entertain offers for Adams at the end of the season.

Given their history of holding on to key players despite interest from abroad, it’s possible the club may resist offers, especially for a player who has only just settled in.

However, should they decide to cash in, the asking price could be substantial given Adams’ growing reputation.

