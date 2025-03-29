Mamelodi Sundowns are destined to remain at the top in the Premier Soccer League next season as recent effort emerged about their financial power

The Brazilians have one of the best squads among other clubs in South Africa, even in Africa as a whole

Sundowns' deep pockets give them an edge in attracting top talent and retaining key players, making it difficult for other PSL clubs to compete on the same level

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Sekhukhune United 1-0 in the quarters at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday evening.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams continues his top form for both club and country by coming off the bench to score the only goal of match minute before the game is being dragged to penalty shootout.

The Brazilians will face Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals, while the defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Marumo Gallants.

Mamelodi Sundowns are equipped with more financial power ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Recent update have it that Sundowns are set to receive a big paycheck from FIFA as they are one of the clubs participating at the newly formed Club World Cup in June.

Why PSL clubs will find it difficult to compete with Sundowns

In a chat with Briefly News, Uche Anuma shared his thoughts on the participation fees Mamelodi Sundowns received for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after their win over Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup.

“Mamelodi Sundowns receiving that huge amount of participating fees from FIFA will further set them apart from other Premier Soccer League sides in terms of financial power,” he said.

“This thing is not far-fetched that massive payout will further enhance their spending power in the transfer market this summer and also get better quality players compared to others.

“They’re not in this wonderful situation by luck, they worked hard to get here, and other PSL side should emulate them.”

Anuma also advised the Pretoria giants on the position they need to add new players in the summer.

Mamelodi Sundowns advised to invest in new signings ahead of next season.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have a very large squad, and it would be difficult to pinpoint a certain position for them to add more quality,” he added.

“That aside, I think they need to work on bringing in a new goalkeeper who can understudy Ronwen Williams and let go of either Jody February or Denis Onyango.

“Williams is an undisputed starter, but his recent injury problems could prove costly for them next season if they don’t work on adding a proper replacement.

“A new left-back can also be added to the team, for example, Fawaaz Basadien, so he can shuffle with Aubrey Modiba.

"They've already made a wise decision to sign Jayden Adams from Stellenbosch FC in the January transfer and that's a good option in the absence of Themba Zwane."

