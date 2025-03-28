PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns needed extra-time to defeat Sekhukhune United 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Friday, 28 March 2025

Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner produced a man of the match performance between the sticks but ultimately Sundowns won through a Jayden Adams goal

Despite the win, Masandawana fans criticised the side on social media as they felt several players failed to perform against Sekhukhune

Despite dominating the match with over 20 attempts on goal, Mamelodi Sundowns needed extra time to advance to the Nedbank Cup semi-final after beating Sekhukhune United 1-0.

Sekhukhune goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner played brilliantly between the sticks but was ultimately beaten by Sundowns star Jayden Adams in the 28th minute of extra-time.

While Leaner produced a fantastic save at the end of the match, the game had some controversy after Peter Shalulile's late goal was harshly ruled out for offside.

Renaldo Leaner

Sekhukhune United goalkeeper produced a stunning performance against Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was a showstopping performance by Leaner in Sekhukhune's post as Sundowns needed extra time to book their place in the Nedbank semi-final.

Cardoso had to introduce stars such as Lucas Ribeiro, Shalulile and Jayden Adams but he was unable to call on veteran midfielder Themba Zwane, who is still recovering from injury.

Mamelodi Sundowns leaves it late

Watch Leaner make a great save in the video below:

Following the victory, which ended a drawn out quarterfinal stage, Sundowns will now face Chiefs in the semi-final while defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Marumo Gallants.

Despite Leaner's brilliance between the sticks, he could do nothing after Adams pounced on a deflection off the post to score the late winner.

Questions will be asked about Sundowns' finishing after they failed to convert several chances while Brazilian striker Arthur Sales skied a sitter in the 83rd minute.

Decide if Shalulile's goal was offside or not by watching the video below:

Leaner produces a great performance with the gloves

Despite suffering from a shoulder injury and cramps, Leaner stood out produced two point-blank reactions, a double save and a brilliant one hand stop from a free-kick to deny Sundowns.

Brazilian star Ribeiro forced a brilliant save from Leaner from a free-kick and moments later, Shalulile thought he scored with the last touch of regulation time but was ruled out.

Shaulile was offside during the build-up for the goal but seemed to be in a legal position when the ball was played in before he scored, however the linesman was quick to raise his flag.

Coach Cardoso's changes though ultimately proved that Sundowns has too much quality, while Sekhukhune have shown to be disciplined under new coach Eric Tinkler.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso needed a late goal from Jayden Adams to advance to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Fans criticise Sundowns after scrappy victory

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to criticise their side as they singled out certain players who underperformed against Sekhukhune

Mfundodastile was upset:

"These PSL officials need to attend more officiating courses."

MoabiAbel1 is not impressed with one Sundowns star:

"Suarez out, he is the weak link he is gonna be the down fall of the club."

mayi52mafu made a wish:

"We need Pitso/ Rhulani back."

Am_Xhosa feels for Sales:

"This break has robbed Sales of his momentum."

MALI_K90 said officials made the right call over Shalulile's goal:

"100% offside."

