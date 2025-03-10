PSL side Sekhukhune United have moved quickly to replace Lehlohonolo Seema by hiring Eric Tinkler as their new head coach

Tinkler joined the PSL side after leaving Cape Town City in December 2024 and has brought former defender Marc van Heerden to his new coaching staff

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Sekhukhune was making a mistake and predicted that the side could be relegated under Tinkler

Eric Tinkler has been officially unveiled as the new head coach of Sekhukhune United after the club parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema.

The Limpopo-based club shocked the nation by parting ways with Seema on Thursday, 6 March 2025, and they have moved quickly to find his replacement.

Tinkler will make his coaching debut for Sekhukhune on Wednesday, 12 March, against Marumo Gallants and will have former Cape Town City star Marc van Heerden as one of his assistants.

Eric Tinkler joins Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune announced Tinkler's arrival on Instagram:

According to a club statement, the side is happy to announce the arrival of Tinkler, who left City in December 2024.

The statement read:

“Tinkler is an accomplished football coach with over 30 years of experience in the game. He holds UEFA and CAF A licenses with numerous other prestigious coaching badges. The new head coach is no stranger to success, having won the MTN8 and Telkom Cup championships. Eric can best be described as a forward-thinking leader who is ready to take on an ambitious team like Babina Noko.”

Seema's departure was announced on Instagram:

Tinkler takes charge of his sixth PSL club

Tinkler’s arrival at Sekhukhune means the former Bafana midfielder will be in charge of his sixth PSL club after two stints at City, along with tenures at Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

Along with the arrival of Tinkler, Sekhukhune has also hired Van Heerden as his assistant with former staff member Kaitano Tembo leaving the club.

Sekhukhune is currently fourth on the PSL log and will be looking to secure a place in CAF football with 10 league matches to play.

Fans predict tough times at Sekhukhune

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sekhukhune made a mistake by firing Seema and predicted that the club could be relegated.

Teepee Tman is frustrated:

“This team is like Chippa. They never appreciate their coaches. Seema has been too good for them. I hope Tinkler takes them back to being a team that plays in the top 8.”

Tauyentsho Lesley Nchabeleng is upset:

“I wish this club could be relegated. Coach Seema was doing a wonderful job.”

Fortune Sibusiso predicts the worst:

“Heading back to the National Development League.”

Onismus Mamaila reacted negatively:

“My Limpopo teams have zero patience. Coach Seema was not bad.”

Tlokwa Noko said Sekhukhune will struggle:

“Straight to relegation.”

