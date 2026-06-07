Siphiwe Tshabalala Stuns Fans After Revealing Harvard Classroom With Real Madrid Star Camavinga
- Siphiwe Tshabalala surprised fans after sharing a glimpse of his time at Harvard alongside a global football star
- The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder sparked excitement with a social media post that quickly gained traction
- Supporters praised Tshabalala's continued growth beyond football as questions emerged about the programme he is attending
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Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala has captured the attention of South African football fans after revealing that he is studying alongside Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at Harvard Business School in the United States.
Tshabalala shared the moment on X on 6 June 2026, posting a photograph with Camavinga and jokingly writing:
“My classmate says hello.”
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The post quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with supporters celebrating the unexpected meeting between two football stars from different generations.
In a follow-up update on 7 June 2026, Tshabalala shared more details on his course at Harvard Business School, in which he thanked Anita Elberse, one of the institute's professors. Tshabalala posted:
"This Chapter of my life is called 'My turn. ' I was empowered at the best learning institution in the world, Harvard Business School, and I’m eternally grateful.
"I was in [a] room with great minds from different sectors in Entertainment, Media and Sports. My perspective was empowered.
" A big thank you to the coolest Professor Anita Elberse"
Siphiwe Tshabalala's Harvard post gets fans talking
The revelation was first amplified by football supporters online, including the Kaizer Chiefs Chat Facebook page, which highlighted that the former Chiefs midfielder was attending classes with the French international.
Tshabalala's post generated significant engagement, with fans expressing admiration for the South African football icon.
X user @FwKozy_ wrote:
“Camavinga is very lucky to meet you.”
Another supporter, @TomHarry1878, said:
“I hope the current Bafana squad is inspired by seeing what scoring a stunner in the opening game can do for them. Love it for Tshabalalaaaaaaa!”
Meanwhile, @BonganiMsweli5 commented:
“Show me a player with zero haters. I'll start: Simphiwe Tshabalala.”
Several followers also wanted to know more about the programme Tshabalala is pursuing at the prestigious institution.
Eduardo Camavinga attends Harvard Business School course
Camavinga's presence at Harvard was widely reported this week after the 23-year-old completed a short programme focused on the business of entertainment, media and sport.
The Real Madrid midfielder shared photographs from the course and received congratulations from fellow footballers.
Speaking about the experience, Camavinga said:
“A few days of learning, listening and growing. Grateful for the experience at Harvard Business School.”
The French international has been spending time in Massachusetts after being left out of France's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad by coach Didier Deschamps.
Football stars embracing education beyond the pitch
The encounter between Tshabalala and Camavinga has highlighted a growing trend of professional footballers pursuing education and business training while continuing their careers or preparing for life after football.
For South African supporters, the images served as another reminder of Tshabalala's enduring influence years after his memorable opening-goal strike at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
His Harvard appearance has sparked pride among fans, many of whom praised the former midfielder for continuing to invest in personal development long after retiring from top-level football.
In sharing a light-hearted message about his “classmate”, Tshabalala turned a simple photograph into one of South African football's most talked-about moments of the weekend.
Mpho Maboi responds to Reneilwe Letsholonyane claims
Briefly News also reported that broadcaster Mpho Maboi responded after social media users revived old allegations about her relationship with former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane.
Maboi dismissed claims that she benefited financially from the retired footballer and challenged critics making assumptions about her personal life.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).