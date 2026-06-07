Japan’s clinical victory over South Africa left a man distraught, and he took to social media with his pain over Banyana Banyana's loss

A video by TikTok creator @manvsjohn left South Africans in stitches as many viewers resonated with his hilarious reaction

South Africans cracked jokes at Banyana Banyana's expense to deal with the defeat from Japan in the Women's international friendlies

Banyana Banyana played Japan, and their loss stunned South Africans. Image: @banyana.banyana / instagra, / Alex Grimm / Getty Images

Source: UGC

On June 6, 2026, at the Yanmar Hanasaka Stadium, the Japanese national women’s football team delivered a commanding 5-0 shutout against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana. The international friendly was organised as preparation for the upcoming as preparation for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations( WAFCON), and coach Dr Elis said they learned some hard lessons in the match.

Japan secured the victory by taking advantage of every mistake and scoring. Dr Ellis admitted: they should have done better, and one man @manvsjohn, could not agree more. Banyana Banyana was off to a quick defeat with a score from the opposition at kick-off. Japan "showed no mercy" and expressed how stunned he was by the clean loss Banyana Banyana suffered: Watch the video below:

SA suppports Banyana Banyana

Banyana Banyana's loss triggered a wave of hilarious responses across social media. Many South African supporters expressed a sense of patriotism, saying they would stick by Banyana Banyana, which remains a powerhouse on the African continent, even with the 5-0 loss to Japan. Many joked through the embarrassment, with some insisting South Africans should still celebrate as though they won. Others offered genuine criticism, complaining that the national women's team had much to improve on. Read the comments below:

South Africans reacted to the big loss with some jokes. Image: Engin Akyurt

Source: UGC

Digital Disciples still wanted to support Banyana Banyana:

"Even if we lose 10 - 0, I want us to score and celebrate like we won the World Cup, ngl."

kg2209 shared detailed criticism for the team:

"This game showed us what we lack besides talent. Physicality, composure, match fitness. Refiloe is seemingly one of our strongest players, but she was easily dispossessed by a player smaller and shorter than her, leading to the second goal."

Captain Kenway felt sideways about the loss:

"I mean, we're happy to be there, but why do we get embarrassed like this 😭🙏"

Tiisetso Titi also felt the same way:

"Tjo, this is embarrassing, I'm leaving 💔"

Cozy🦦 jokked about the big loss:

" It’s Blue Lock vs Supa Strikas,of course, we were going to fail either way. Realistically speaking😭"

lunga.n_ j added to the humour:

"[Sticker] Shaoline soccer🤞🏽"

Other Briefly News stories about Banyana Banyana

A man posted a video trolling South Africans after the women's soccer team lost to Nigeria and the women's AFCON competition.

Another man chimed in on the loss, making a video joking about the South African women's soccer team losing to Nigeria.

The coach of the South African women's soccer team explained the main cause of their poor performance in the women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Source: Briefly News