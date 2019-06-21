TUT late application for 2023: all the important details

TUT late application offers a grace period for those who could not apply before the deadline. Late submissions are, however, discouraged because the remaining slots are minimal and might cost more. Nevertheless, if you truly desire to join the Tshwane University of Technology, you have another chance to apply during the late application period.

The Tshwane University of Technology was established as a merger of Technikon North-West, Technikon Pretoria, and Technikon Northern Gauteng. Its student capacity of about 60,000 makes it one of the largest residential institutions of higher learning in South Africa.

TUT late application in 2022

TUT late applications are requests for admission after the deadline. However, these applicants are limited to courses and campuses that are yet to be filled up. Late applications also mean students already applied for courses but wish to change them. The school treats such changes as late applications and does not guarantee applicants admission to the new choice.

How to apply for late application at TUT

Late application at TUT is only allowed when the school offers more slots after the deadline. The Tshwane University of Technology usually advertises courses accepting late applications on its website, social media, and SA's mainstream media.

TUT online application allows students to register at their convenience. For instance, those in remote areas can use cyber cafés. Check courses listed on the TUT prospectus for 2023 before applying. To send your late application as a new applicant:

Visit TUT's official website.

Click Apply now.

now. The system will display an Academic Application Proces s page.

s page. Choose No (in the drop box) in front of these words " Do you already have a student number? "

(in the drop box) in front of these words " " Select No (in the drop box) in front of these words " Returning to complete application: "

(in the drop box) in front of these words " " Pick No or Yes (in the drop box) in front of these words " Do you have a Qualification Specific Token? "

or (in the drop box) in front of these words " " Read the Consent to Processing Personal Information sheet.

sheet. Click I accept to acknowledge.

to acknowledge. Click Next to move to the Biographical details form.

Fill out the biographical details and click Next .

. Follow the prompts until you compete for the application process.

Upload all the necessary documents before submitting your application.

The proof of application fee payment is among the documents one must attaché to the online application form. Therefore, deposit deposited R240 for the non-refundable application fee beforehand at ABSA Bank Account Number: 04 000 0003.

You can also apply manually by posting your application form to:

Tshwane Univ​ersity of Technology

Private Bag X680

Pretoria 0001

Alternatively, deliver your application in person to this address:

Central Admissions Office

Building 21-LG20

Pretoria Campus

Staatsartillerie Road

Pretoria West

TUT registration requirements

Late applications undergo late registration, and the TUT registration fee of R240 is mandatory for all international and local applications. The fee caters for the administrative costs incurred in the application processing period.

The school's portal only verifies payments made through the postal order, electronic transfer, or direct bank transfer. Deposit your registration fee using the following account details:

Bank Name: ABSA

ABSA Account Number: 04 000 0003

04 000 0003 Reference Number: the ID number you will use during the application process.

You should also pay R500 upon receiving the acceptance letter. Prospective students may receive a refund if the school does not admit them due to noncompliance issues like not having attained the expected pass mark.

Required documents

​​A fully completed application form.

Recently certified copies of your original identity document (not older than a year).

A National Senior Certificate and/or highest academic results.

Proof of payments for administration fee.

International students must also attaché the documents to the online application forms:

A copy of a valid study visa.

A South African medical aid cover.

A certificate showing their English proficiency.

TUT's campuses

The school's General Information Booklet delves deeper into first-year enrolment, courses, campuses, accommodation, NSFAS qualification criteria, etc. TUT university's strict cutoffs help them enrol and produce the best graduates in South Africa and abroad. Its campuses are:

Shoshanguve South campus Shoshanguve North campus Mbombela campus Polokwane campus Ga-Rankuwa campus eMalahleni campus Art campus Pretoria campus Arcadia campus

When will TUT open for late application?

TUT's online application for the 2023-2024 academic year opened on 1 April 2022 and will end on 30 September 2022. Therefore, if you are wondering, "when will TUT late application open for 2022?" There is still time for you to apply.

When is TUT's late application closing date?

Do not worry about "when does TUT's late application close" because the official application timeline for the 2023-2024 academic year is yet to expire.

Potential TUT students have from 1 April 2022 to 30 September 2022 to apply.

When will TUT's late application open for 2022?

Apply before 30 September 2022. After that date, the school might advertise late application slots.

Does TUT accept late applications?

Yes, but the school does not assure anyone that admission slots will be available after the application deadline elapses. Therefore, wait for TUT's late application closing date for 2022 announcements after 30 September 2022.

How do I know if I got accepted at TUT?

Tshwane University of Technology's registration department notifies successful applicants online. Therefore, check your TUT application status on the TUT website.

TUT late application is open for all local and international students. Applying before the deadline would help because the school does not guarantee anyone an opportunity for late applications.

