South Africans stayed up all night on Friday hoping that Tyla would make an appearance at Mollwane Madiba’s matric ball

A good number of people were sure that the Grammy award-winning singer was not going to show up

Her team shared a couple of videos on TikTok showing the behind-the-scenes footage of what they were doing during the national panic

Tyla gained new fans on Friday night after she surprised a scholar by attending his matric ball.

Tyla’s team shared the behind-the-scenes footage of the big matric ball surprise in Johannesburg. Image: @Warner Bros. TV

Source: Getty Images

Mollwane Madiba organised a creative campaign with his teachers and fellow students in February. They all helped him get Tyla’s attention so that he could ask her to be his date.

The Water singer had not communicated with the youngster but had started planning the big surprise with her team. The crew kept the secret safe and made sure the big hoorah stunned not just Madiba, but all of Mzansi.

Behind-the-scenes with Tyla’s team

Tyla’s team was incredibly excited to be back in Johannesburg to surprise Mollwane Madiba on his big day. They got together and came up with a plan to give the youngster a cardboard cutout of his celebrity crush.

The team visited the scholar in his hotel suite, where he showed great appreciation for the cardboard cutout after the “big reveal” in front of his friends and family. Some people were very disappointed and made numerous videos online about how the whole thing was too good to be true.

Mollwane made the best of it and enjoyed his big day with his fellow students, but there was just one more surprise waiting in store for him. Tyla showed up at the eleventh hour.

Videos of the star’s last-minute arrival flooded social media, which made many South Africans proud. Mollwane was ecstatic and proved a lot of people wrong after he was ridiculed for aiming too high.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to Tyla being Mollwane’s matric ball date

Social media users shared their thoughts on the big surprise in the comments section:

Tyla made South Africa happy when she agreed to be a fan's matric ball partner. Image: @Warner Bros. TV

Source: Getty Images

@Rotondwa Mchunu wrote:

“The fact that Mollwane took the board like a champ! What a deserving young man.”

@Brand Ambassador thought about Mollwane’s popularity:

“Just like that, the homeboy is a celebrity and he will get booked by brands.”

@Ore💋💍 pointed out:

“He SILENCED the haters.”

@mihlalifraser said:

“Argh! I’m so happy for this young man! He had no idea yet and he was still in good spirits and made the most of it knowing very well that Tyla wasn’t coming. He deserves all good things. God bless him.”

