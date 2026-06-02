GAUTENG— ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) Intelligence Services to urgently investigate threats regarding an alleged plan by Somali shop owners targeting citizens. He spoke after a disturbing voice note was shared within a local community group.

Herman Mashaba said the cops must act on a concerning voice note. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mashaba shared the video on his @HermanMashaba X account. The audio clip was brought to light within an ActionSA WhatsApp group. The recording features an unidentified woman warning residents about an alleged plot by foreign shop owners to poison popular consumer goods, specifically snacks, sweets, and chips, before leaving the country. Mashaba, who recently called for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country, emphasised that the safety of South Africans remains a priority and requested that authorities treat the matter with the utmost urgency.

ActionSA Demands Urgent Intelligence Investigation

Mashaba said that his party takes the security of communities seriously. The ActionSA leader said that formal intelligence services must verify the authenticity of these threats to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, a local shop owner operating a business named Siyabonga dismissed the claims as malicious. The owner stated that they are a Christian who would never harm anyone and noted that they had completely run out of the mentioned products. While the voice note continues to circulate on social media platforms, authorities have been urged to intervene swiftly to maintain order.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls for boycott

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called on South Africans to boycott spaza shops owned by foreign nationals. She spoke as March and March continued to protest against illegal immigration.

Source: Briefly News