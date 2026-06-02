Hugo Broos has come out to give a vital update about a Bafana Bafana star who is injured as they prepare to face Mexico

The Bafana Bafana head coach also opened up if the Premier Soccer League star would be available for Jamaica clash

The Belgian tactician is preparing his team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against one of the co-hosts in a few days

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed that defender Aubrey Modiba is nearing a return from injury and could soon resume full training with the national team as they prepare for their first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mexico.

The left-back suffered an injury during Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League final first leg against ASFAR in Pretoria two weeks ago. Despite scoring the crucial goal that handed Sundowns an advantage, Modiba was unable to feature in the return leg. The Brazilians went on to secure a 1-1 draw in Morocco, sealing their second continental crown with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The injury also ruled him out of South Africa’s international friendly against Nicaragua in Orlando Stadium on Friday, May 29, 2026. The match ended in a goalless draw, with Lyle Foster missing a penalty kick.

Despite being injured, Broos included Modiba in his final Bafana Bafana World Cup squad, with Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross coming in as his back-up.

Broos gives an update on Modiba's injury

Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday before the squad departed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Broos expressed confidence that Modiba is close to making his comeback.

The Belgian tactician, however, stressed that the team would not rush the defender back into action for the upcoming friendly against Jamaica, preferring to ensure he is fully fit ahead of the tournament.

“Aubrey is very close to returning to group training if everything continues to progress well,” Broos said.

“I don’t expect him to play against Jamaica because we don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, but I’m confident he will be available for our first World Cup match.”

Broos on Bafana Bafana's clash with Jamaica

Bafana Bafana are set to face Jamaica after arriving at their training base in Pachuca, Mexico, in what will be their final preparation match before kicking off their World Cup campaign.

Broos was also unwilling to reveal whether the team selected for the Jamaica clash would offer any indication of his preferred starting lineup for the tournament opener against Mexico.

“I’m not going to discuss that publicly,” he said.

“I have a plan in mind, but I still need to assess whether it will be the best option for the match against Mexico.”

Broos backs Zwane despite fitness concerns

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos defended Themba Zwane's inclusion in South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad despite concerns over the veteran midfielder's fitness.

The Bafana Bafana coach admitted Zwane is not yet ready to play a full match but insisted his experience, leadership and unique qualities still make him a valuable asset as South Africa prepares for football's biggest tournament.

Source: Briefly News