The competition to secure the signing of Golden Arrows youngster Isaac Cisse is intensifying, with European side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club now actively involved in the chase for his signature.

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Charleroi have become one of several European and African clubs tracking the 19-year-old midfielder, recently dispatching scouts to South Africa to evaluate the Ivorian’s performances firsthand.

After being impressed with what they observed, the Belgian club—who are preparing for the upcoming campaign following an 11th-place finish last season—are believed to have tabled an offer to Golden Arrows as they look to reinforce their squad.

Under Manqoba Mngqithi, Cisse has quickly established himself as an important player, defying early expectations that he would need a lengthy settling-in period in South African football.

The young defensive midfielder featured 26 times in all competitions, contributing five goals—an output that has significantly raised his profile as one of the most promising emerging talents in the league.

His progress has also attracted strong local interest, with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates both reportedly monitoring him closely, while Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly are also said to be keeping tabs on his development.

Isaac Cisse targeting move to Europe

Despite the growing attention, Cisse is believed to have his sights firmly set on a move to Europe in the long term, making Charleroi’s interest a potentially important step in that direction.

The Ivory Coast U-20 captain has stood out for his physical strength, tactical awareness, and composure, traits that have enabled him to transition smoothly into senior football and excel at a young age.

Charleroi have also built a reputation as a development-focused club that facilitates moves to bigger European leagues. Their recent transfer activity reflects this model, with players such as Adem Zorgane, Daan Heymans, and Nikola Štulić all earning moves to higher-profile competitions.

Other notable departures include Jérémy Petris, who joined Watford, as well as Vetle Dragsnes, Stelios Andreou, and Youssuf Sylla, who also moved on either permanently or on free transfers.

As the transfer window approaches, Cisse’s future is expected to remain under close scrutiny, with Charleroi now officially part of an increasingly competitive race for the midfielder.

Source: Briefly News