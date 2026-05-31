Relebohile Mofokeng remains one of the most discussed names in South African football

Hugo Broos has made fresh comments about the young star before the World Cup begins

The coach's remarks have left fans debating what role he could play in the tournament

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Hugo Broos says Relebohile Mofokeng is not yet ready to carry Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and urges fans to be patient. Image: Sia Kambou/Getty, FIFAcom/X, relebohile_ratomo_15/Instagram

Source: UGC

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has cautioned football fans against expecting Relebohile Mofokeng to carry the national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the Orlando Pirates star enjoying one of the best seasons of his young career.

Speaking ahead of South Africa's World Cup campaign, which begins against Mexico on 11 June 2026, Broos said Mofokeng remains a developing player and should not be burdened with unrealistic expectations.

The 21-year-old midfielder earned widespread praise after helping Pirates win the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title. His performances have also fuelled calls for him to become Bafana Bafana's main creative force as the team searches for a long-term successor to Themba Zwane.

However, Broos believes the youngster still needs time. According to iDiski Times on 30 May 2026, the Belgian coach said:

"I'm also convinced that Rele is still not on his highest level. He needs some more things, and I hope for him that he will have a transfer now and go to a bigger competition to become a better player than he is now."

Bafana Bafana coach explains why Mofokeng needs protection

Broos stressed that confidence and guidance are more important than pressure at this stage of Mofokeng's career.

The veteran coach explained that the midfielder's rapid rise from promising youngster to national star has happened in a short period.

Broos said:

"I don't think we have to put too much pressure on his shoulders. He is still a young man.

"We have to protect him also, even when he is not having the performance that you all expect from him."

He added that Mofokeng has the talent to make a major contribution at the World Cup but warned against judging him too harshly if he does not immediately dominate on football's biggest stage.

Relebohile Mofokeng's stellar season raises expectations

The debate comes at a time when Mofokeng's stock continues to rise. The midfielder recently won Transfermarkt's Betway Premiership Player of the Season award after a fan vote. He finished the league campaign with 10 goals and eight assists while helping Pirates end a 14-year wait for the league title.

His form has also sparked speculation about a possible move abroad.

Fans reacting to Broos' comments on X were divided. Some agreed that Mofokeng needs time to develop, while others questioned why expectations should be lowered for a player wearing the famous number 10 jersey at a World Cup.

Broos sends strong message to fans about Relebohile Mofokeng expectations. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15/Instagram

Source: Instagram

World Cup spotlight awaits Mofokeng

While Broos has made it clear that Mofokeng is not yet the finished product, he remains convinced the midfielder can play an important role for South Africa in North America.

As Bafana Bafana prepare for their first World Cup match against Mexico, attention will remain firmly on one of the country's brightest young stars. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Mofokeng will have another opportunity to show why many believe his best years are still ahead of him.

Source: Briefly News