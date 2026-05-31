A popular alcoholic brand announced former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Mmeli Khumalo as its brand ambassador

The brand shared a video of the reality TV star in an Instagram reel shared on Monday, 25 May 2026

Other Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestants also secured brand deals following the show's conclusion

Popular gin announced Mmeli Khumalo as its brand ambassador. Image: Mmeli Khumalo

Source: Facebook

Halala! Former Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa Edition contestant Mmeli Khumalo has landed a brand deal. Khumalo was one of several former Big Brother Mzansi contestants who returned to the competition for a second time in Season 6 of the just-ended reality TV competition.

While Mmeli was known for his relationship with Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala, he is now carving out his own lane in the entertainment and influencer space. The reality TV star from Hillbrow landed a major brand deal with a popular alcoholic brand.

Mmeli Khumalo lands brand deal

On Monday, 25 May 2026, Grandeur Gin took to its official Instagram account and announced Mmeli Khumalo as its brand ambassador. They shared a video of the social media influencer featuring in a commercial advertising the premium gin. The post was captioned:

“Quiet confidence. Intentional presence. ✨ As we step into a new era of Grandeur Gin, we’re proud to welcome @mmeliofficial as our official brand ambassador. 🥂 Defined by intention, confidence and effortless sophistication, he embodies the redefined and grounded spirit of Grandeur Gin 🤍”

Watch the video by clicking the link.

SA reacts after Mmeli bags brand deal

In the comments, social media users, like Big Brother Titans Season 1 winner Khosi Twala, congratulated Mmeli for landing the gig.

Here are some of the comments:

khosi_twala gushed:

“What channel is this show on? 😮 🔥”

ipeleng_selepe said:

“Oh my God!!!! This should be on TV!! What!!🔥”

nthabib24 gushed:

“Ooooh, Mmeli, you deserve every good thing that is coming your way. A very big congratulations, the way I screamed. You said it. Mmeli, nothing beats a person who moves with a pure heart 🥳”

bulelwachururu said:

“Oh gooooooooooooooood👏 why am I crying❤️🙌days we've been praying for are finally here😍❤️to more brands mbulazi🙌 we love you so so much.”

daughterof_elohim remarked:

“I don't think Grandeur has had an ambassador before. Oh, Mashobane, I'm so happy for you @mmeliofficial ❤️”

Fans reacted after Mmeli Khumalo bagged a brand deal. Image: Mmeli Khumalo

Source: Facebook

Which other BBMzansi Season 6 stars landed brand deals?

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestants Langelihle “Ilano” Gumede, Sihle “The Don” Sishi and Didintle Bonolo Mothobi also landed brand deals. On 21 May 2026, Chillers Punch announced the trio as its new ambassadors. The post was captioned:

“POV: The coolest squad just pulled up for yearbook picture day. 📸🍹🔥Big personalities, unmatched energy and a whole lot of flavour — the Chillers Punch Ambassadors Class of 2026 is officially in session. 😎✨Which ambassador would you sit next to in this class? 😂📚”

Watch the video by clicking the link.

Thandeka Tshabalala speaks out after finishing as runner-up

In other news, Briefly News reported that Thandeka Tshabalala spoke out on the most rewarding part of being on Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 despite finishing as a runner-up.

Thandeka spoke about what helped her climb to the top spot and leave the show as a runner-up.

Source: Briefly News