Thea Booysen, now wife of YouTube star MrBeast, celebrated her bachelorette getaway on Italy's Amalfi Coast ahead of their private wedding

The South African author and content creator shared photos enjoying coastal walks, boat trips and crystal-clear waters with close friends

Fellow celebrities and fans flooded Thea's post with love, including a sweet comment from MrBeast himself

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South African beauty shared pictures of her bachelorette abroad. Image: @thea

Source: Instagram

Thea Booysen, the South African Law, Psychology, and Neuroscience graduate-turned author and content creator, marked a major milestone before tying the knot. On 21 June 2026, she shared an Instagram post celebrating her bachelorette getaway on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, ahead of her private wedding to YouTube phenomenon Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast.

Thea and MrBeast's pre-wedding celebration

The post, captioned "In Love In Italy 🇮🇹 @mrbeast ❤️," gave followers a glimpse into a dreamy Italian escape. Thea was pictured on scenic coastal walks with friends, out on the open water during boat trips, and posing in a "Bride to Be" sash against the backdrop of Italy's iconic sea cliffs. Thea, who is known on Instagram as user @thea, has built a following as an author and content creator alongside her relationship with one of the world's most-watched YouTubers.

See the bachelorette celebration in the Instagram post below:

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Viewers celebrate the couple's love

The bachelorette trip drew an outpouring of warmth from fans and familiar faces alike. MrBeast himself also responded, and Paris Hilton dropped a smiling emoji in the comments, while viewers from around the world celebrated the moment.

User @mrbeast wrote:

"So cute."

User @sociallyjordie said:

"Stunning, Thea 😍!"

User @neiceyqueenbeez commented:

"When your husband has the biggest heart in the world, you deserve to smile ❤️."

User @masoncool87 added:

"She has such a beautiful smile."

User @jafar.anak.baik joked:

"You should change your name to Mrs Beast if you want."

User @amychicoine20 said:

"Love this for you, girly 💗."

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