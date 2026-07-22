An alleged Pakistani national has reportedly rented an RDP house in Stanford and turned it into a working spaza shop

Residents argue RDP houses are meant for residential use only, not commercial ventures, and want answers

The Overberg Municipality has not yet commented on whether the shop is registered or meets safety rules

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Screenshots taken from the video. Images: Mzansi Ground News

Source: Facebook

An alleged Pakistani national is running a spaza shop from an RDP house in Stanford, Western Cape, after allegedly renting it from a local resident. The setup was exposed in a Facebook video shared by Mzansi Ground News on 19 July 2026, showing the converted home selling everyday goods to the community.

Residents want accountability

Locals say the house was allegedly leased from its original owner, who they believe should face questions first. Many online commenters agreed the property owner carries the real responsibility, not the tenant. Some pointed out that thousands of people remain on housing waiting lists in the province.

Others said the Department of Human Settlements should step in and reclaim the property. Several commenters stressed that elderly residents have waited years for RDP homes of their own. The debate has grown louder online, with many demanding the municipality investigate the matter urgently.

It is still unclear whether the spaza shop has passed any health or safety inspections required for businesses in the Western Cape. The Overberg Municipality has not released any official statement addressing the community’s concerns so far, according to the Facebook page.

The story has reignited wider frustration over housing allocation and informal business operations in RDP areas across South Africa. Many residents feel authorities are too slow to act on reported by-law violations involving foreign nationals renting government housing.

Watch the video below:

More involving RDP housing

The KwaZulu-Natal Departments of Transport and Human Settlements have uncovered a syndicate that sells RDP houses from behind bars.

In a TikTok video, residents were outraged over an allegedly illegal School.

The provincial Human Settlements Department in KwaZulu-Natal led a joint operation that resulted in the detention of three people in Newlands East, north of Durban on 21 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News