Prince Marutha on Facebook captured the alarming dashcam footage on a South African highway on 21 July 2026

The truck ahead suddenly veered off the tar road, leaving the witness who was recording stunned

South Africans are divided over whether the driver fell asleep or made a split-second decision to save lives

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A dashcam video of a truck suddenly leaving the highway in a cloud of smoke has set South African social media alight. Prince Marutha filmed the footage on 21 July 2026 while travelling on a highway, capturing the tense moment from inside a moving vehicle.

A truck was in an accident on an open road. Image: Prince Marutha / Facebook

Source: UGC

In the clip, the passengers notice the truck ahead behaving strangely. Thick smoke or dust surrounds it as it veers sharply off the tar road entirely.

Brakes failed or driver asleep?

The video has sparked a fierce debate in the comments, with viewers split down the middle over what actually caused the truck to leave the road. One camp believes the driver made a calculated choice in a moment of crisis. The other suspects the driver simply fell asleep at the wheel.

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One commenter pointed out that the truck appeared to be travelling far too fast for the driver to bring it under control on a downhill stretch, suggesting the exit off the tar road was the safest available option. Watch the footage that has South Africa talking:

South Africans react to the highway scare

People were stunned by the video of the truck's crash:

@Mashakeng Sharkzana wrote:

"He was not sleeping, the truck was too fast he realised he's not gonna control the truck going down, then he took the easy way out."

@Patrick M'gazza said:

"That driver may have saved many lives by doing what you just saw on this clip; to me, it's a safety precaution taken 🙏"

@Mafemong Trading added:

"Best driver. Brakes failed, and he saved lives by choosing that road. Imagine what would have happened if he continued using the tar road. Hope he is safe."

@Mia Ashley N'waVuma disagreed:

"This one was clearly sleeping. He didn't even try to curve, he just went straight 😒"

@Jay Kutlwano shared:

"Brakes failed, and he took the best decision, my brother did the same thing a few years ago, same road, same place."

Other Briefly News stories about car crashes

A chilling dashcam video capturing a devastating head-on collision, which has left viewers across the internet shaken.

Details about a disturbing road incident involving a Ford Ranger driving the wrong way on the R40 between Nelspruit and White River before crashing off the road.

A dramatic incident at a Planet Fitness gym in California, where a woman crashed her car through the entrance following a medical emergency.

Source: Briefly News