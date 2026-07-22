A TikTok video filmed in what appears to be a South African store showed a woman carrying a wrapped bundle that turned out to be a fake baby

The clip went viral after viewers realised she had allegedly been caught trying to steal using the bundled decoy

South Africans flooded the comments section with a mix of shock and disbelief at her bold method

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A video posted on TikTok on 25 June 2026 stopped South Africans in their tracks. The clip, shared by @innocent1987agmail.com, showed a woman inside what looked like a shop or institutional building, carrying a tightly wrapped bundle and placing items on the floor. It was the kind of footage that made people look twice.

A woman was accused of stealing wine, and she showed how she pulled it off. Image: Nicolás Rueda / Pexels / @innocent1987agmail.com / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The reason the video spread so quickly was the twist. The bundle the woman was cradling was not a real baby. Viewers quickly connected the dots and concluded she had allegedly been caught attempting to steal, using a fake infant as cover.

The footage was filmed indoors in a setting with barred security gates, tiled flooring and a red trolley visible in the background. Someone off-camera can be heard calling out "Baby!" in what sounded like a playful or surprised tone. The handheld clip had no on-screen text, but the context was enough to send it racing across timelines. Watch the viral TikTok video here:

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Mzansi reacts to fake baby stunt

South Africans in the comments could not hold back:

@maVeelakazi wrote:

"She was bringing water but along the way, Jesus turned it into wine"

@Dlamini Bongani said:

"Thekind of mother I need in my life 🤣"

@KIM DUBE added:

"For the love of the wine ☺️"

@Midas_touch✨️ noted:

"Thought it was one baby but it's Four Cousins 🤭🤪"

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Source: Briefly News