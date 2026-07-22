Woman Caught Shoplifting With a Fake Baby in Store Video Amuses South Africa
- A TikTok video filmed in what appears to be a South African store showed a woman carrying a wrapped bundle that turned out to be a fake baby
- The clip went viral after viewers realised she had allegedly been caught trying to steal using the bundled decoy
- South Africans flooded the comments section with a mix of shock and disbelief at her bold method
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A video posted on TikTok on 25 June 2026 stopped South Africans in their tracks. The clip, shared by @innocent1987agmail.com, showed a woman inside what looked like a shop or institutional building, carrying a tightly wrapped bundle and placing items on the floor. It was the kind of footage that made people look twice.
The reason the video spread so quickly was the twist. The bundle the woman was cradling was not a real baby. Viewers quickly connected the dots and concluded she had allegedly been caught attempting to steal, using a fake infant as cover.
The footage was filmed indoors in a setting with barred security gates, tiled flooring and a red trolley visible in the background. Someone off-camera can be heard calling out "Baby!" in what sounded like a playful or surprised tone. The handheld clip had no on-screen text, but the context was enough to send it racing across timelines. Watch the viral TikTok video here:
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Mzansi reacts to fake baby stunt
South Africans in the comments could not hold back:
@maVeelakazi wrote:
"She was bringing water but along the way, Jesus turned it into wine"
@Dlamini Bongani said:
"Thekind of mother I need in my life 🤣"
@KIM DUBE added:
"For the love of the wine ☺️"
@Midas_touch✨️ noted:
"Thought it was one baby but it's Four Cousins 🤭🤪"
Other Briefly News stories about theft
- A liquor store heist captured on CCTV footage, showcasing a suspect demonstrating remarkable acrobatic skills to access the store.
- People were impressed by a tragic incident in Pretoria where a suspected thief died while attempting to escape after a failed burglary.
- A disturbing incident in KwaZulu-Natal, where a woman lost over R10,000 to a card-swapping scam involving two men at an ATM.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za