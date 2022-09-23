Who is Steve Dulcich? Age, children, wife, height, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Steve Dulcich is a famous car expert known for editing and co-hosting Engine Masters and Roadkill Motor Trend shows. He has solved many people's engine problems, but much about his personal life is hidden. So, who is Steve Dulcich's wife? Does he have children?

Steve is a man with very gifted hands who has become a fan favourite. He has managed to solve most engine complications in his generation, and while he has moved through continents, dealing with engines and cars, he keeps his life under wraps. So, what does he do for a living?

Steve Dulcich's profiles and bio

Name Steve Dulcich Nickname Steve Gender Male Date Of Birth 16th July 1977 Age As of 2022, 45 years Place of Birth United States Of America Relationship status Married Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac Sign Cancer Weight 66kgs Height 5 ft 7 inches Occupation Building engines, Farming grapes, Reality TV show host TV shows Roadkill Garage, Engine Masters Children Two Net Worth $1 million- $5 million Instagram @stevedulcich

Steve Dulcich's early life

The Engine Masters TV host is an American who was born on 16th July 1977. Steve Dulcich's age as of 2022 is 45 years.

Information about Steve's early life, parents' names, and siblings are unavailable. However, he has one known family member, a nephew named Greg Dulcich, a professional footballer at UCLA.

Education

He went through and completed his school years in America. He then went and joined USC in 1987, where he earned a degree in finance.

Dulcich is very passionate about engineering, and this shaped the choices he made even throughout his career. For example, he picked up engineering courses while studying finance in college.

What does Steve Dulcich from Roadkill Garage do for a living?

Steve Dulcich's career is a result of his love for engineering. After finishing college, he went on learning about cars and engines, and then he later became a writer for the High-Performance Mopar Magazine.

After spending time as a writer, he chose another path as an editor on his YouTube channel, where he displayed his engineering skills. This channel opened many opportunities for him as a car expert for many automobile industries. As a result, he has had a chance to work for several known industries like Mopar Muscle and Hemi Muscle.

So what are some of Steve Dulcich's TV shows? He hosted the Engine Masters challenge alongside other car experts for almost fifteen years.

Is Steve Dulcich an engineer?

He has not just hosted shows, but he is also a co-host of the Motor TV show Engine Masters and Roadkill. In addition, he works with other car engineers like Steve Brule and David Freiburger.

Dulcich is also an editor in the Chief of Engine Master's Magazine. In the magazine, he writes about the technicalities of Hot rodding, Hot Rod Designing, and other similar but technical topics.

Who owns Roadkill garage?

Roadkill show is an automotive-themed show, and magazines like Hot Rod and MotorTrend produce the show. The show is hosted by the Hot rod Magazine editor David Freiburger and his staff editor Mike Finnegan. They both act as the main cast of the Roadkill show.

Is Dulcich a farmer?

Yes, he owns a large farm, another thing he does aside from being an engineer. This farm has been used to host many Roadkill Garage shows.

His farm also has an excellent reputation for producing the tastiest, sweetest, and best California table grapes. Their products have such good recommendations as they are loved by consumers worldwide.

Is Steve Dulcich married?

Yes, he is a married man with a wife. But unfortunately, his personal life is very private. Dulcich's wife has never been seen in any photo on his social media platforms.

Who are Steve Dulcich's children?

How many kids does Steve Dulcich have? The Roadkill co-host has two children, a boy and a girl, James Dulcich and Emily Dulcich. His two children are currently grown up. However, he often shares pictures with his daughter on his Instagram @stevedulcich.

Physical stats

Steve Dulcich's height is estimated at 5ft 7 inches. The magazine editor also has an estimated weight of 66 kgs.

Steve Dulcich's net worth

He has a solid net worth from his time as a host, co-host, editor, and farmer. Additionally, his social media platforms have also generated an income that sums up to an estimated range between $1 million and $5 million.

What is Steve Dulcich currently up to?

He continues to work as a host and is currently an Engine Master's Magazine editor. In this magazine, Dulcich writes about the technicalities of engines and cars.

Steve Dulcich is a renowned American co-host of the Engine Masters and Roadkill Motor Trend shows. He is also a car expert who continues to baffle fans with his extensive car expertise and continues to build a big reputation for himself.

