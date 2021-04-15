David Lemanowicz’s bio: age, children, wife, career, net worth

David Lemanowicz is a household name when it comes to sports and the military. He is a retired hockey player and an ex-military man. Apart from his professional life, he is a husband and a father.

Actress Jill Wagner and David Lemanowicz attend Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour at Tournament House in Pasadena, California. Photo: Tara Ziemba

Source: Getty Images

David Lemanowicz is a hockey coach and is popularly known as the is well known as the husband of famous American television actress and model Jill Wange.

Profile summary

Full name David Lemanowicz Gender Male Date of birth March 08, 1976 Age 46 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada Current residence Tennessee Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Canadian-Polish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Jill Wagner Children 3 University The University of Toronto and University of Texas-Pan American Profession Retired hockey player and an ex-military Net worth $4 million

David Lemanowicz’s bio

He was born in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada. He is of Polish descent and was born in an immigrant family. During an interview, David shared that he was lucky to have grown up in an obsessive society and be part of it. He grew up as a single child in a Christian family.

What nationality is David Lemanowicz?

Jill's husband holds Canadian nationality.

How old is Lemanowicz?

He is 46 years as of 2022. He was born on March 8, 1976.

Educational background

As for his education, after completing high school, he joined the University of Toronto, where he graduated with a degree in international relations.

He later enrolled in the University of Texas-Pan American through the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). Here, he graduated with a degree in Global Security. He also has done a leadership course at Fort Louis.

What does David Lemanowicz do for a living?

He is a former Ice Hockey player, a career he chose since his youth and professionally joined when he was 19 years old, right after graduating high school. He enrolled in the 1995 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Who did David Lemanowicz play hockey for? Late in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, the Florida Panthers selected Lemanowicz to play in the National Hockey League (218th overall). In 2008, he also signed on with the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees as a player and goaltending coach.

David Lemanowicz's military career began when he joined the U.S. American Army reserve to get U.S. citizenship. He had aspirations of becoming an FBI agent. His military career has opened doors for him in the U.S.

He also worked at the Fort Lewis Military Camping Tacoma for some time and later paused his military career to further his education.

Jill Wagner and David Lemanowicz: where do they live, and do they have kids?

David is a family man and is currently married to Jill Wagner. How did Jill Wagner and David Lemanowicz meet? The pair met when Jill was 17 years old, and David was 20 at the time. Speaking to Hallmark, they shared their love story.

She said they had dated for a while when they were younger and reconnected later in life. During the first time, they went on three dates, and on their first date, Jill snuck out of her home to meet him.

She explained that he never heard from him again after the third date until they ran into each other 17 years later in Afghanistan. She was there on a USO tour, and he had been deployed with the Air Force. He said that there was a morale event, and that was when he saw her.

The picture for the USO event didn't look like her, but the name was the same, so he looked her up. He then walked up to her when she was signing autographs and confirmed that it was indeed her.

When they met in Afghanistan, they were both seeing other people. However, in 2016, Jill broke up with the person she was dating, and coincidentally again, she ran into David while having dinner with her friends.

After that, Jill Wagner and David Lemanowicz dated for a while before getting engaged in July 2016. Finally, Jill Wagner and David Lemanowicz's wedding happened in April 2017.

The couple is blessed with two children. David Lemanowicz's daughters are Army Gray, born in April 2020 and Daisy Robert, born in August 2021.

Who is David Lemanowicz's ex wife?

David Lemanowicz's first wife was Gina. They met while he was studying in Toronto. After dating for several years, they married in 2005 and lived in Edinburg with four dogs.

Unfortunately, the marriage did not work, and they had to part ways. They have a daughter Lija Lemanowicz.

What is David Lemanowicz's net worth?

According to Quick Celeb Fact, his net worth is estimated to be $4 million. Unfortunately, this information is not from a verified source.

What is David Lemanowicz's height?

The ex-military is 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres), and he weighs 194 pounds (88 kilograms).

David Lemanowicz is an inspiration to the youth out there that anyone can achieve their dreams. His military service is greatly appreciated.

