Meet Garry Kief, Barry Manilow's husband and better half

It is often said that man is at his best when he lives without caring for public opinion. The same has proven true in the case of Garry Kief and Barry Manilow's relationship. For several years, the duo had hidden their romantic side from the public for fear of media and public backlash.

Garry Kief lives a low-key lifestyle even though he is Manilow's husband. The couple worked together for several years, but beneath this was a steaming romance. It was not until after 2014 that his spouse, a famous musician in the 60s, came out to confirm the truth of their marriage.

Barry Manilow's profile summary

Garry Kief's early life

Garry Clayton Kief was born on 31 August 1948 in Houston, Texas. He was relatively unknown in the entertainment media until his involvement with Barry Manilow.

He established Stiletto Entertainment Group, a music company, and has presided over its affairs since 1981. He has been described as an astute manager, and his portfolio in the industry testifies to this.

What does Garry Kief do?

Garry worked behind the scenes in the music industry and was well known as the manager of top musicians and actors in Hollywood, including jazz singer Matt Dusk and actress Lorna Luft. This line of business led him to his forever love, Barry, after they met in 1978.

Barry has often described Garry as "one of the smartest people" he has ever met and even credits the artist manager with saving his life as a young and wild artist. He had this to say during an interview:

Garry saved my life. As my career exploded, it was just crazy. And, you know, going back to an empty hotel room, you can get into a lot of trouble if you're alone night after night after night. But I met Garry right around when it was exploding. And I didn't have to go back to those empty hotel rooms. I had somebody to cry with or to celebrate with.

Garry's love life

Garry Kief's romance with Barry Manilow was hushed until a mutual friend granted an interview that sparked media interest. Before his current spouse came into the picture, Garry married Jane in 1971 at 22.

Nowadays, Garry Kief's spouse is Manilow, and their love story only came to light following the legalisation of same-gender marriage in California in 2014.

How long have Barry Manilow and Garry Kief been together?

Garry and his spouse have been together for over four decades. Although the timeline for when they started dating is unknown, it was love at first sight. His spouse said the following about their relationship in an interview:

I knew that this was it. I was one of the lucky ones. I was pretty lonely before that. … Garry didn't know what I did, even though I had all these records out. He was a guy, and I was a guy, so we could just deal with each other like two normal people, not like a superstar and a person.

Despite having this feeling from the get-go, the duo mostly fronted a working relationship to the knowledge of the larger public. Someone in their circle revealed that Barry Manilow and Garry Kief's wedding had occurred in the couple's Palm Springs, California residence.

In an interview, a friend of Barry said the wedding ceremony was a surprise and that the guests, numbering between 20 and 30, thought they would have lunch with the couple.

The singer-songwriter also shared that it took him a while to declare his sexual orientation because he was sceptical about how his fans, the majority of whom were female, would take the news.

Does Garry Kief have children?

He has a daughter from his first marriage to Jane. She is named Kirsten.

Does Barry Manilow have a child?

The only child he has is Garry's stepdaughter, Kirsten. The girl was about a year old when Manilow met her father and his potential husband, Garry.

Who is Barry Manilow's ex-spouse?

Manilow was also married for a little over a year to his college heartthrob, Susan Deixler. The marriage ended because he was more focused on his blossoming music career at the time. He insisted that his sexual orientation had nothing to do with their divorce.

How is Barry Manilow a grandfather?

He has an adoptive granddaughter through Garry Kief's daughter, Kirsten. This was after Kirsten adopted a child.

Garry Kief's net worth

Barry Manilow's husband's net worth is private knowledge. His spouse has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Frequently asked questions

Gary Kief caught the public's interest after his relationship's nature with Barry came to limelight. Below are a few questions that are often asked about the whole situation.

Does Garry Kief have a daughter? He has one daughter named Kirsten.

How old is Barry Manilow now? He is currently 80 years old.

Did Barry Manilow have kids? He has a stepdaughter named Kirsten.

Who is Barry Manilow's husband? He is married to Garry Clayton Kief.

Garry Kief is not just a managerial maestro but also knows about falling in love and staying there. His relationship with Barry might have taken long to be publicised, but they have been the better for it and are currently enjoying the public's goodwill.

