Billy Idol's wife: Is he married? A look at his dating history

Known for his trademark blonde hair and leather outfits, Billy Idol has scripted his name in rock music archives for decades. The White Wedding singer was not only the lead singer of the 1970s punk rock band Generation X but also a lover of many female celebrities. This leaves many fans asking who Billy Idol's wife is.

Billy Idol at The Halls Wolverhampton in Wolverhampton, England. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Born William Michael Albert Broad on 30 November 1955 in Stanmore, Middlesex, England, Billy is a British-American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor. The pop star has sold over 40 million albums and was inducted into the Hall of Fame star in 2023. Did Billy Idol have a wife?

Profile summary

Full name William Michael Albert Broad Nickname Billy Idol Gender Male Date of birth 30 November 1955 Age 68 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Stanmore, Middlesex, England Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 76 kg (167 lbs) Father Bill Broad Mother Joan Broad Sibling Jane Broad Marital status Dating Partner China Chow Children 2 School Ravensbourne School, Worthing High School University University of Sussex Profession Actor, singer, songwriter and musician Net worth $60 million Social media handle Instagram

Who is Billy Idol's wife?

The singer does not have a wife. The rumour that Billy Idol married eventually came out to be false.

How many times was Billy Idol married?

He has never been married. But he has had short and long-term relationships with some female celebrities. Below is all you need to know about Billy Idol's ex-girlfriends:

Perri Lister

Perri Lister and Billy Idol in Glendale, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

The actor's first known girlfriend and longest-known relationship was with Perri. She is an English actress, model, singer, and former dancer for the 1970s British dance troupe Hot Gossip.

They began dating in 1980, and she was Billy's backup singer. Perri Lister, Billy Idol's girlfriend, was also a part of Blitz Kids and appeared in several of Idol's music videos, such as White Wedding.

Are Billy Idol and Perri Lister still together?

The power couple split in 1989. As he revealed in November 2016, the actor cheated on her several times. He expressed how much he loved Perri. His only challenge was that he could not prevent himself from having a casual romantic relationship.

Linda Mathis

Linda Mathis at the Brunch, Talk, & Learn with the Judge Greg Mathis and Family in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Linda is an actress known for roles in movies like Pastor's Wife and Trace. She met the actor in 1988 when he was on a holiday trip in Thailand. However, little is known about their romance, which ended in 1990.

The actress was one of the few ladies Billy cheated on Perri with. He had these to say during an interview session:

Almost -- well, you couldn't, it's impossible. I mean, especially on a ten-month tour, on a bus going from nowhere, from place to place, to Denny's, Carl's Jr., Denny's, McDonald's, Carl's Jr., Denny's, truck stop. You wanted something to break up that monotony. And the only way to do it was a piece of human flesh!

Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan at the New York premiere of Road House held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Bravo Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja revealed she dated Billy for a while when he was in a relationship with Perri. She is an American television personality, socialite, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. But her claims were never confirmed, and their relationship was a mere fling.

Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert during a photocall for the Golden Nymph Awards ceremony in the principalty of Monaco. Photo: Valery HACHE / AFP)

Source: Getty Images

Before Melissa Ellen Gilbert married Timothy Busfield, she dated several celebrities, including Tom Cruise and Billy. The American actress, producer, television director, and politician was the former president of the Screen Actors Guild. She is famous for her 1974 movie Little House on the Prairie.

Melissa met Billy in 1986 when she and her friend Katie Wagner sat at the far side of his VIP section at a Los Angeles club called Tramps. In her memoir, Prairie Tale, she wrote, "He impressed me as a sweet, gentle, and soft-spoken charmer."

After they began dating, Melissa Gilbert, Billy Idol's ex-girlfriend, became sceptical of his lifestyle and friends, especially after she attended his party in Beverly Hills. Also, he took her to Rick James' house, which she described as "the scariest place [she'd] ever been." This prompted their breakup.

Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler at the Meili Vodka Event in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

The actor also had a thing with actress and 1995 Miss USA Shanna Moakler. They were romantically linked in 1997 and made cameos in the 1998 film The Wedding Singer.

The actress revealed Billy's intelligence, sexiness, and great mind attracted him to her. Their relationship was short-lived, and Shanna Moakler, Billy Idol's former beau, mentioned that the Bad Boy rocker was "horrible in bed."

In addition to these renowned ladies, the actor was said to have dated other celebrities, such as Joan Jett, Julie Dorne Brown, Vanity, and Sherilyn Fenn.

Is Billy Idol in a relationship?

He is in a relationship. He and his lover have been spotted together on several occasions.

Who is Billy Idol in a relationship with?

As of 2024, Billy Idol's girlfriend is China Eiko Chow. She was born on 15 April 1974 and is a British-born American actress and model. She hosted Bravo's Work of Art: The Next Great Artist and has appeared in shows like That '70s Show.

Billy Idol and China Chow at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony for Billy Idol in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

How long have Billy Idol and China Chow been together?

They have been together since 2018. China Chow, Billy Idol's girlfriend, had relationships with high-profile names like Mark Wahlberg and Keanu Reeves before the actor.

Is Billy Idol married with children?

He is not married yet but has kids. But then, how many children does Billy Idol have? He has two children: William Broad, born in June 1988 with Perri Lister, and Bonnie Blue, born by Linda Mathis, Billy Idol's former girlfriend, in 1989.

There is no Billy Idol wife for now. The iconic singer is still enjoying his life as a bachelor, although he has a long dating history with celebrities.

Source: Briefly News