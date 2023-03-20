55 most popular women in the world in 2024: list and pictures
The most popular women in the world are women of influence. These are ladies who have made significant contributions in various industries, including politics and entertainment. They inspire other women globally to be the best versions of themselves. They are beautiful and graceful in their capacities.
This list of the most popular women in the world is based on fame, talents, education, and achievements in life. Note that the list is subjective and is in no particular order. The ladies listed have managed to break the ceiling and make phenomenal footprints in their respective spheres of influence.
Overview of the most popular women in the world
|Ranking
|Name
|Age as of March 2024
|Profession
|1
|Oprah Winfrey
|70 years
|Talk show host, television producer, actress, & author
|2
|Cher
|77 years
|Singer, actress, television personality, and businesswoman
|3
|Britney Spears
|42 years
|Singer, songwriter, dancer, and entrepreneur
|4
|Lana Del Ray
|38 years
|Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman
|5
|Rihanna
|36 years
|Singer, actress, fashion designer, and entrepreneur
|6
|Kendall Jenner
|28 years
|Model, media personality, socialite, and businesswoman
|7
|Taylor Swift
|34 years
|Singer and songwriter
|8
|Lady Gaga
|38 years
|Singer, songwriter, and actress
|9
|Beyoncé
|42 years
|Singer, songwriter, and actress
|10
|Selena Gomez
|31 years
|Singer, actress, and producer
|11
|Michelle Obama
|60 years
|Lawyer, writer, and philanthropist
|12
|Shakira
|47 years
|Singer and songwriter
|13
|Katy Perry
|39 years
|Singer, songwriter, and television panellist
|14
|Kim Kardashian
|43 years
|Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman
|15
|Adele
|35 years
|Singer and songwriter
|16
|Jennifer Lopez
|54 years
|Singer, actress, fashion designer, film producer, dancer, and businesswoman
|17
|Catherine, Princess of Wales
|42 years
|Duchess of Cambridge
|18
|Angelina Jolie
|48 years
|Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian
|19
|Paris Hilton
|43 years
|Heiress, socialite, model, actress, and entrepreneur
|20
|Demi Lovato
|31 years
|Actress, singer, songwriter, and musician
|21
|Nicki Minaj
|41 years
|Rapper, model, actress, and singer-songwriter
|22
|Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
|42 years
|Member of the British royal family and former actress
|23
|Kylie Jenner
|26 years
|Socialite, media personality, and businesswoman
|24
|Ellen DeGeneres
|66 years
|Former comedian, television host, actress, and writer
|25
|Mariah Carey
|55 years
|Singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and actress
Most popular women in the world: top 55 list
Below is a list of the most popular women in the world. Learn more about them today.
55. Vanessa Williams - $20 million
- Full name: Vanessa Lynn Williams
- Date of birth: 18 March 1963
- Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA
- Profession: Singer, actress, model, and producer
Vanessa Williams is one of the most famous female celebrities in the world. She is a singer, dancer, model, and actress. In 1983, she became the first African American woman to win the Miss America title. Vanessa Williams' net worth is $20 million.
54. Carrie Underwood - $140 million
- Full name: Carrie Marie Underwood
- Date of birth: 10 March 1983
- Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Muskogee, Oklahoma, USA
- Profession: Country singer and fashion designer
Carrie Underwood is a country music singer, fashion designer, songwriter, actress, and author. She rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. Carrie Underwood's net worth is $140 million.
53. Gabrielle Union - $40 million
- Full name: Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade
- Date of birth: 29 October 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, USA
- Profession: Actress
Gabrielle Union has established herself as one of the most successful actresses of her time. Her career started in the 90s with a range of television roles. Gabrielle Union's net worth is $40 million.
52. Kelly Clarkson - $50 million
- Full name: Kelly Brianne
- Date of birth: 24 April 1982
- Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, author, and television personality
Kelly Clarkson rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002. Her debut single, A Moment Like This, topped the US Billboard Hot 100. Kelly Clarkson's net worth is $50 million.
51. Demi Moore - $200 million
- Full name: Demi Gene Moore
- Date of birth: 11 November 1962
- Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Actress
- Profession: Roswell, New Mexico, USA
Demi Moore has been one of Hollywood's top actresses since the early 1990s. She was the highest-paid actress in film history in the mid-1990s. Demi Moore's net worth is $200 million.
50. Madonna - $850 million
- Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone
- Date of birth: 16 August 1958
- Age: 65 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Bay City, Michigan, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Madonna is a best-selling recording musical artist and entertainer. She is known as the Queen of Pop. Her music journey began in the early 1980s. Madonna's net worth is $850 million.
49. Kate Winslet - $65 million
- Full name: Kate Elizabeth Winslet
- Date of birth: 5 October 1975
- Age: 48 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Reading, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actress
Kate Winslet skyrocketed to fame after starring in the film Titanic. She is an Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy, and Grammy winning actress. Kate Winslet's net worth is $65 million.
48. Heidi Klum - $160 million
- Full name: Heidi Klum
- Date of birth: 1 June 1973
- Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
- Profession: Model, television host, producer, and businesswoman
Heidi Klum was the first German model to become a Victoria's Secret Angel. Every year, she earns $40 million from her empire which includes television production, hosting, endorsements and licensing deals. Heidi Klum's net worth is $160 million.
47. Emma Watson - $85 million
- Full name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
- Date of birth: 15 April 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Paris, France
- Profession: Actress
Emma Watson is among the top 50 most popular women in the world. She rose to fame at a young age from her role as Hermione Granger in the popular fantasy films based on JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels. Emma Watson's net worth is $85 million.
46. Priyanka Chopra - $80 million
- Full name: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Date of birth: 18 July 1982
- Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Jamshedpur, India
- Profession: Actress and producer
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World 2000 pageant. She is among India's highest-paid actresses and has received numerous accolades. Priyanka Chopra's net worth is $80 million.
45. Janet Jackson - $180 million
- Full name: Janet Damita Jo Jackson
- Date of birth: 16 May 1966
- Age: 57 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Gary, Indiana, US
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Janet Jackson is known for her elaborate stage shows. The singer is the youngest child of the renowned Jackson family. She grew up in a musical environment that paved the way for her success. Janet Jackson's net worth is $180 million.
44. Vanessa Hudgens - $18 million
- Full name: Vanessa Anne Hudgens
- Date of birth: 14 December 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Salinas, California, USA
- Profession: Actress and singer
Vanessa Hudgens first rose to fame for her portrayal of Gabriella Montez in the Disney Channel hit movie and soundtrack album High School Musical. Did you know she was named as a global tourism ambassador by the Philippine government? Vanessa Hudgens' net worth is $18 million.
43. Hillary Clinton - $120 million
- Full name: Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton
- Date of birth: 26 October 1947
- Age: 76 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Edgewater Hospital, Chicago
- Profession: Politician
Hillary Clinton is an American politician, author and media personality. She served as First Lady of the United States of America from 1993 to 2001. Hillary Clinton's net worth is $120 million.
42. Ellie Goulding - $30 million
- Full name: Elena Jane Goulding
- Date of birth: 30 December 1986
- Age: 37 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Hereford, United Kingdom
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Ellie Goulding is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom. She gained global appeal after a range of successful hits and albums. She began her music career after signing a record deal with Polydor Records in 2009. Ellie Goulding's net worth is $30 million.
41. Jennifer Aniston - $320 million
- Full name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston
- Date of birth: 1 February 1969
- Age: 55 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Actress
Jennifer Aniston rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green on Friends. She earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards for her roles on the sitcom. Jennifer Aniston's net worth is $320 million.
40. Lupita Nyong'o - $10 million
- Full name: Lupita Amondi Nyong'o
- Date of birth: 1 March 1983
- Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico
- Profession: Actress
No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid were the words said by Lupita Nyong'o after receiving an award at the Oscars. The actress is known for her roles in 12 Years a Slave, Us, Black Panther, and Shuga. Lupita Nyong'o's net worth is $10 million.
39. Jessica Simpson - $200 million
- Full name: Jessica Ann Simpson
- Date of birth: 10 July 1980
- Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Abilene, Texas, USA
- Profession: Singer, actress, and businesswoman
Jessica Simpson has earned separate fortunes as an actress, singer and retail entrepreneur. Her line of beauty products, handbags, lingerie, and shoes has generated lots of cash in gross sales. Jessica Simpson's net worth is $200 million.
38. Diana Ross - $250 million
- Full name: Diana Ross
- Date of birth: 26 March 1944
- Age: 80 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA
- Profession: Singer and actress
Diana Ross was the lead singer of the vocal group The Supremes. She went on to enjoy an extremely successful solo career. She has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Diana Ross' net worth is $250 million.
37. Jennifer Lawrence - $160 million
- Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence
- Date of birth: 15 August 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Indian Hills, Kentucky, US
- Profession: Actress
Jennifer Lawrence is an award-winning American actress. She was the highest-paid actress in the world in 2015 and 2016. Jennifer Lawrence's net worth is $160 million.
36. Giorgia Meloni - $5 million
- Full name: Giorgia Meloni
- Date of birth: 15 January 1977
- Age: 47 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Rome, Italy
- Profession: Politician
Giorgia Meloni is an Italian politician who has been serving as the prime minister of Italy since October 2022. She is the first woman to hold this position. Giorgia Meloni's net worth is rumoured to be about $5 million.
35. Halle Berry - $90 million
- Full name: Halle Maria Berry
- Date of birth: 14 August 1966
- Age: 57 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA
- Profession: Actress
Halle Berry is so famous that the rapper Hurricane Chris released a hit song in her honour. Some of her best movies are Boomerang, The Flintstones, and Bulworth. Halle Berry's net worth is $90 million.
34. Jessica Alba - $100 million
- Full name: Jessica Marie Alba
- Date of birth: 28 April 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Pomona, California, USA
- Profession: Actress and businesswoman
Jessica Alba began her acting career at 13 in Camp Nowhere. She rose to prominence at 19 as the lead actress of the television series Dark Angel. Jessica Alba's net worth is $100 million.
33. Serena Williams - $300 million
- Full name: Serena Jameka Williams
- Date of birth: 26 September 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan, USA
- Profession: Former professional tennis player
Serena Williams is a world champion retired professional tennis player. She is considered by many to be one of the best female tennis players of all time. Serena Williams' net worth is $300 million.
32. Jada Pinkett Smith - $50 million
- Full name: Jada Koren Pinkett Smith
- Date of birth: 18 September 1971
- Age: 52 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
- Profession: Actress, singer, and talk-show host
Jada Pinkett Smith is the co-host of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, for which she bagged a Daytime Emmy Award. She landed her big break on A Different World in 1991. Jada Pinkett Smith's net worth is $50 million.
31. Fergie - $45 million
- Full name: Fergie Duhamel
- Date of birth: 27 March 1975
- Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Hacienda Heights, California, USA
- Profession: Singer and actress
Fergie first became widely-known as a member of the pop group, the Black Eyed Peas. She was also a member of the girl group Wild Orchid from 1990 to 2001 and has enjoyed a successful solo career. Fergie's net worth is $45 million.
30. Gayle King - $40 million
- Full name: Gayle King
- Date of birth: 28 December 1954
- Age: 69 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Maryland, USA
- Profession: Television personality, author, and broadcast journalist
Gayle King began co-hosting CBS This Morning in 2012. She has been an editor for O, The Oprah Magazine since 1999. King has also worked as a correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and she hosted The Gayle King Show in 2011. Gayle King's net worth is $40 million.
29. Alicia Keys - $140 million
- Full name: Alicia Augello Cook
- Date of birth: 25 January 1981
- Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Hell's Kitchen, New York, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter and actress
Alicia Keys released her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001, and took the world by storm. In 2023, Rolling Stone magazine ranked Keys at number 185 on their list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Alicia Keys' net worth is $140 million.
28. Kristen Stewart - $70 million
- Full name: Kristen Jaymes Stewart
- Date of birth: 9 April 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Actress and film director
Kristen Stewart broke into stardom by acting in the Twilight series. She identifies as queer. Kristen Stewart's net worth is $70 million.
27. Scarlett Johansson - $165 million
- Full name: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson
- Date of birth: 22 November 1984
- Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA
- Profession: Actress
Scarlett Johansson is known for appearances in Marvel movies. She topped the list of the world's best-paid actresses in 2018 and 2019. She has appeared on the Forbes' Celebrity 100 list multiple times. Scarlett Johansson's net worth is $165 million.
26. Gigi Hadid - $30 million
- Full name: Jelena Noura Hadid
- Date of birth: 23 April 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Model and reality television star
Gigi Hadid is one of the highest paid models in the world. She makes $9-10 million a year thanks to contracts with big companies. Gigi Hadid's net worth is $30 million.
25. Mariah Carey - $350 million
- Full name: Mariah Carey
- Date of birth: 27 March 1969
- Age: 55 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Huntington, New York, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and actress
Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling musical artists in history. She has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. Mariah Carey's net worth is $350 million.
24. Ellen DeGeneres - $500 million
- Full name: Ellen Lee DeGeneres
- Date of birth: 26 January 1958
- Age: 66 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Metairie, Louisiana, USA
- Profession: Former comedian, television host, actress, and writer
Ellen DeGeneres is best known for the sitcom Ellen, which ran from 1994 to 1998. She is also known as the host of the syndicated talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The latter made her extraordinarily rich in Hollywood terms. Ellen DeGeneres' net worth is $500 million.
23. Kylie Jenner - $680 million
- Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner
- Date of birth: 10 August 1997
- Age: 26 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Socialite, media personality, and businesswoman
Kylie Jenner is among the youngest and wealthiest women worldwide. She is also the second most famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner brood after Kim Kardashian. She owns a cosmetic company called Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie Jenner's net worth is $680 million.
22. Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex) - $60 million
- Full name: Rachel Meghan Markle
- Date of birth: 4 August 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Canoga Park, Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Member of the British royal family and former actress
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is an American member of the British royal family and former actress. She is married to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Meghan Markle's net worth is $60 million.
21. Nicki Minaj - $150 million
- Full name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty
- Date of birth: 8 December 1982
- Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
- Profession: Rapper, model, actress, and singer-songwriter
Nicki Minaj first gained public attention in 2007 with her mixtape Playtime Is Over and went on to release several successful albums, including Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, and The Pinkprint. Nicki Minaj's net worth is $150 million.
20. Demi Lovato - $40 million
- Full name: Demetria Devonne Lovato
- Date of birth: 20 August 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
- Profession: Actress, singer, songwriter, and musician
Demi Lovato is best known as a successful solo recording artist who got her big break on the Disney Channel. She uses the pronouns they/them instead of she/he because she is non-binary. Demi Lovato's net worth is $40 million.
19. Paris Hilton - $300 million
- Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton
- Date of birth: 17 February 1981
- Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
- Profession: Heiress, socialite, model, actress, and entrepreneur
Paris Hilton comes from one of the wealthiest families in the world. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. She has earned her own fortune through a highly lucrative endorsement and product empire. Paris Hilton's net worth is $300 million.
18. Angelina Jolie - $120 million
- Full name: Angelina Jolie
- Date of birth: 4 June 1975
- Age: 48 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian
Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid Hollywood actress thrice and received three Golden Globe Awards. During her childhood, she acted alongside her father in Lookin' to Get Out. Angelina Jolie's net worth is $120 million.
17. Kate Middleton - $10 million (Princess of Wales)
- Full name: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton
- Date of birth: 9 January 1982
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, UK
- Profession: Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton's name changed to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, GCVO, when she wed Prince William in 2011. It changed to Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the demise of Queen Elizabeth. The future queen of England is admired by many for her poise and humility. Kate Middleton's net worth is about $10 million.
16. Jennifer Lopez - $400 million
- Full name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez
- Date of birth: 24 July 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Castle Hill, New York, USA
- Profession: Singer, actress, fashion designer, film producer, dancer, and businesswoman
Jennifer Lopez is popularly known as J Lo or Jenny from the block. She began her acting career as a regular cast member of the show In Living Colour. She has released numerous hit songs as well. Jennifer Lopez's net worth is $400 million.
15. Adele - $220 million
- Full name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins
- Date of birth: 5 May 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Tottenham, London, UK
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Adele is an extremely popular and successful British singer and songwriter. The mellow-voiced English musician launched her career in 2006 at 19 and experienced a meteoric rise to superstardom. Adele's net worth is $220 million.
14. Kim Kardashian - $1.7 billion
- Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian
- Date of birth: 21 October 1980
- Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman
Kim first gained attention in the early 2000s as a friend and stylist to Paris Hilton. Her family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, propelled her to fame. Her business, Skims, is worth $4 billion after a 2023 funding round. Kim Kardashian's net worth is $1.7 billion.
13. Katy Perry - $400 million
- Full name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson
- Date of birth: 25 October 1984
- Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Santa Barbara, California, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and television panellist
Katy Perry is one of the most famous women in the world. Katy Perry is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world and has been for over a decade. Did you know her early career began with gospel music? Katy Perry's net worth is $400 million.
12. Shakira - $300 million
- Full name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
- Date of birth: 2 February 1977
- Age: 47 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Shakira is a singer, songwriter, producer, belly dancer, and philanthropist. She has sold more than 125 million albums and singles worldwide. Shakira's net worth is $300 million.
11. Michelle Obama - $70 million
- Full name: Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama
- Date of birth: 17 January 1964
- Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Profession: Lawyer, writer, and philanthropist
Michelle Obama is a lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States of America. Did you know she served as the Assistant Commissioner of Planning and Development for the City of Chicago? Michelle Obama's net worth is $70 million.
10. Selena Gomez - $800 million
- Full name: Selena Marie Gomez
- Date of birth: 22 July 1992
- Age: 31 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Grand Prairie, Texas, USA
- Profession: Singer, actress, and producer
Selena Gomez began her career as a child actress on shows like Barney & Friends and has since gone on to become one of the biggest stars in the world. Today she is a highly sought-after actress and endorser. Selena Gomez's net worth is $800 million.
9. Beyoncé - $800 million
- Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
- Date of birth: 4 September 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Beyoncé is irreplaceable in the entertainment world. Her loyal and devoted fans call themselves The Beyhives. She became famous in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny's Child. Beyoncé's net worth is $800 million.
8. Lady Gaga - $320 million
- Full name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
- Date of birth: 28 March 1986
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actress
Lady Gaga is among the most popular women in the world today. She is known for her singing talents and love for fashion and design. She often flaunts her catchy garments at events and on social media. Lady Gaga's net worth is $320 million.
7. Taylor Swift - $1.1 billion
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Date of birth: 13 December 1989
- Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
Taylor Swift is among the most successful contemporary music artists. Besides singing, she owns numerous pricey real estate properties across America. Taylor Swift's net worth is estimated to be $1.1 billion.
6. Kendall Jenner - $60 million
- Full name: Kendall Nicole Jenner
- Date of birth: 3 November 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Model, media personality, socialite, and businesswoman
Kendall Jenner is a fashion model and reality star. She is best known for her appearance in the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The globally recognised fashionista has made appearances on several Vogue covers, New York Fashion Week, and The Met Gala. Kendall Jenner's net worth is $60 million.
5. Rihanna - $1.4 billion
- Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
- Date of birth: 20 February 1988
- Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados
- Profession: Singer, actress, fashion designer, and entrepreneur
Ever since she launched her music career at 16, Rihanna has become one of the most recognised faces in entertainment. She has released numerous albums, won multiple Grammy Awards, and has been named one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She is also a business mogul. Rihanna's net worth is $1.4 billion.
4. Lana Del Ray - $30 million
- Full name: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant
- Date of birth: 21 June 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and businesswoman
Lana Del Ray is among the amazing women you should know in 2024. The singer and songwriter has received critical acclaim for her singing and songwriting skills. Her 2011 single Video Games brought her mainstream attention. Lana Del Ray's net worth is $30 million.
3. Britney Spears - $60 million
- Full name: Britney Jean Spears
- Date of birth: 2 December 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: McComb, Mississippi, USA
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, and entrepreneur
Britney Spears ranks high on the list of the 50 most popular women in the world. Her music earned her the nickname Princess of Pop in the 90s. She is one of the most successful and popular entertainers of her generation. Britney Spears' net worth is $60 million.
2. Cher - $360 million
- Full name: Cherilyn Sarkisian
- Date of birth: 20 May 1946
- Age: 77 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: El Centro, California, USA
- Profession: Singer, actress, television personality, and businesswoman
Cher rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the duo called Sonny and Cher. Her music partner was her then-husband, Sonny Bono. She has a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over six decades. Cher's net worth is $360 million.
1. Oprah Winfrey - $2.8 billion
- Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey
- Date of birth: 29 January 1954
- Age: 70 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, USA
- Profession: Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist
Oprah Winfrey is among the most popular women in history. She hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show for many years. She then transitioned her hit talk show into a media and business empire. She is one of the richest black women globally. Oprah Winfrey's net worth is $2.8 billion.
Who are the most popular women in the world?
The most popular women in the world include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Jada Pinkett Smith, Cher, Britney Spears, Lana Del Ray, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and Madonna.
Who is the most popular female?
The most famous females in the world include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Jada Pinkett Smith, Cher, Britney Spears, Lana Del Ray, Adele, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and Madonna.
Who is the most iconic woman of all time?
Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus in the Bible, is venerated by both Christians and Muslims. She is arguably the most famous woman in history.
Who is the 7th most popular woman?
According to the list above, Taylor Swift is the seventh most popular woman. She is among the most successful contemporary music artists. She also owns numerous real estate properties.
Who is the most popular woman on the Internet?
The most followed woman on Instagram, which is one of the most popular social media platforms, is American singer-actress Selena Gomez. She has 429 million followers.
Who is the woman of the year in 2024?
Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Coco Gauff, Leena Nair, Yael Admi, and Reem Hajajreh are among the 12 women honoured with the woman of the year title in 2024 by TIME.
The world has seen countless remarkable women who have left an indelible mark on history through their achievements, contributions, and impact. The above are the most popular women in the world who are making a great impact on society.
