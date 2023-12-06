Facts about Malachi Barton, Disney's Stuck in The Middle actor

Malachi Barton is an American teenage actor famous for portraying Beast Diaz on Disney's show Stuck in the Middle. Following his feature on the show, more acting opportunities presented themselves, and today, he is among the most renowned young actors in the world.

Malachi Barton attends Disney+ High School Musical: The Series Season 3 Premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Malachi and has already made his name known in the entertainment industry. He has starred in productions including See Dad Run, Instant Mom, Super Power Beat Down, and Elena of Avalor. What is known about Malachi's bio, and is he dating anyone?

Malachi Barton's profile summary

Full name Malachi Barton Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 2007 Age 16 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Parents Felicia Barton, Loren Barton Religion Christianity Height in feet 4 feet 7 inches Weight in kilograms 40 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde and brown Occupation Actor Net worth Approximately $100,000 to $500,000 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

How old is Malachi Barton?

Malachi (aged 16 years old as of 2023) was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on 10 March 2007.

Malachi Barton's parents

His father, Loren, is a famous guitarist, musician and tour manager who has worked with some of the most famous artists in the United States, such as Lil Nas X and Olivia Holt. Loren has been married to Malachi's mother, Felicia Barton, for over ten years.

Felicia, an American singer and songwriter, rose to popularity after competing in the 9th season of American Idols in 2009. After leaving the show, she launched her solo career and released an EP titled Lost Words in 2011, which features songs like I Need Sky, Emergency and Catching Shadows.

Who is Malachi Barton's best friend?

Malachi's best friend is teenage actress Ariana Greenblatt whom he crossed paths with in the industry. Ariana is one of the most booked Hollywood actresses.

Some of her acting credits include Awake (2021), Love & Monsters (2020), In The Heights (2021), The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021), and The One and Only Ivan (2020).

Does Malachi Barton have a girlfriend?

Malachi and Scarlett pose for photos at their school's homecoming event. Photo: @scarlett.johnson, @malachibarton (modified by author)

There are suspicions that Malachi is dating Scarlett Jackson. They both posted the same photos on their Instagram accounts, where they attended this year's homecoming event at their high school.

Malachi Barton on TikTok

He has a TikTok account, which has garnered over 12,000 likes for the content he posts. However, it has not been ascertained if the account is run by him as his following on different social media platforms does not match that of the TikTok account, which is 1,200.

Does Malachi Barton have Instagram?

Malachi has an Instagram account which boasts a following of 834,000 people. In addition to posting snaps of himself, he shares snippets of the shows he features in and posters of upcoming shows fans need to look out for.

Malachi Barton's career and net worth

According to Idol Net Worth, Malachi has an estimated net worth ranging between $100,000 and $500,000 from his acting career. Malachi is known for several highly acclaimed television shows and movies. As per his IMDb profile, these include:

Television shows

2022-2023: The Villains of Valley View as Colby Madden

as Colby Madden 2018-2022: Fancy Nancy as Lionel

as Lionel 2020: Elena of Avalor as Leo (voice)

as Leo (voice) 2020: Just Roll With It as Tyber

as Tyber 2019: Bunk'd as Jasper Flores

as Jasper Flores 2019: Super Power Beat Down as Young Bruce Wayne

as Young Bruce Wayne 2016-2018: Stuck in the Middle as Beast Diaz

as Beast Diaz 2015: Instant Mom as Trevor

as Trevor 2014: See Dad Run as Bobby

Television movies

2022: Under Wraps 2 as Marshall

as Marshall 2021: Dora and the Lost City of Gold as Diego

Who does Malachi Barton voice in Elena of Avalor?

Malachi voices the character of Leo in the animated television show Elena of Avalor. The show follows Princess Elena on her journey to recover her parents' kingdom, which has been captured by evil sources.

Malachi Barton attends the Disney+ "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" Yellow Brick Road Event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Final word

Malachi Barton has starred in shows and films that have reached worldwide fame. Through his talented on-screen work, highly reputable casting directors cast him for future projects.

