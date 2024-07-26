A clip of an elephant walking into a campsite shocked many online users, and it went viral

The TikTok video captured the attention of people, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A group of humans had an unbelievable encounter with an elephant, which left the internet shocked and impressed all at the same time.

An elephant walked through Mhondoro Safari Lodge in a TikTok video. Image: @mhondorosafarilodge.

Source: TikTok

Video of elephant checking out humans closely

The footage shared by @mhondorosafarilodge on the video platform shows an elephant walking through a campsite where humans reside. In the clip, the humans can be seen sitting at a table, eating and chatting with one another.

To their surprise, the big giant walked in, leaving the people at the campsite in Mhondoro Safari Lodg to freeze as they stared at the elephant in awe.

@mhondorosafarilodge's video captured the attention of many, clocking over 411K views along with thousands of likes and comments within one day of its publication.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to the elephant video

The online community was left in shock and amazed by the incredible moment. Many could not fathom how the elephant was near humans and did nothing but mind its business.

User shared

"That would be so awesome, and my soul would leave my body and take a ride on the elephant cause what do you mean."

Elana Reyneke expressed:

"Wow, unbelievable! But scary."

Terryloki added:

"What a moment!!! I had a similar experience...but with a cheetah."

Steffano Dimera cracked a joke, saying:

"I would have peed myself y'all are too brave."

Redman86 commented:

"Right, like Jurassic Park, it can't see you if you don't move. I ain't."

South Africans reflect on elephant tragedy at Pilanesberg National Park

Briefly News previously reported that many social media users have reflected on the dangers of interacting with wildlife in the country’s national parks and game reserves.

They were reacting to the death of a Spanish tourist at the Pilanesberg National Park in North West province.

