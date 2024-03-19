An unhappy elephant at the Pilanesberg National Park charged at a safari car with passengers

The moment was captured in a TikTok video where the field ranger did everything in his power to stop the animal

The online community reacted to the clip, with many making jokes about the situation

An elephant charged a Safari vehicle with passengers. Images: @Henrik Karlsson, @Frankholdt

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video of a tour guide and passengers being attacked by an elephant at Pilanesberg National Park.

In the clip shared by @hendryblom, the safari car was driving the visitors around the park when an elephant charged it. The big animal can be seen using its tusk to move the car backwards, it even partly lifted it up while there were passengers inside.

The safari guide person can be heard shouting at the elephant, trying to make it stop its behaviour. However, he seemed to have no luck. No one has been reported injured from the ordeal.

Elephant charged at safari car with passengers

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the situation funny

The video garnered over 5 million views, with many online users bursting into laughter particularly at how the driver was shouting at the elephant.

@Tsounique TA commented:

"The elephant said we're not doing tours today. period.."

@Hoener Farms Fine Woodworking said:

"Well we know the elephant won’t ever forget this. He’s gonna have a grudge against every truck."

@kaykay sided with the elephant:

"I love elephants, and they definitely had to do something to it."

@kamamie laughed:

"My mind telling me to get out of the vehicle and run."

@lebelo101 joked:

"Amarula is angry ."

@papa fxdora felt envious:

"This is the type of excitement I want on these game drivessomething crazy mahn."

Elephant charges at Limpopo man's bakkie

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Kruger National Park elephant that charged at a Limpopo man's bakkie.

A Limpopo man was on his way to deliver gas at the Kruger National Park when he came face-to-face with an elephant. The giant animal charged at him without warning and attacked his car, leaving the man fearing for his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News