Legendary South African actor Sello Maake KaNcube shared his deep love for acting, especially for stage theatre

He weighed in on the industry debate about royalties for actors, sparked by the struggles of seasoned actors and actresses

Sello Maake KaNcube advised upcoming actors and actresses what they should do to hone their craft

Sello Maake KaNcube opened up about the joys of acting. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Veteran South African actor Sello Maake KaNcube gushed over the joys of acting during a recent interview. He also spoke on the issue of acting royalties, which is currently a hot topic in the film and television industry.

Sello Maake KaNcube is celebrated for his real-life portrayal of his characters on shows such as the original Generations and Skeem Saam. The legendary actor lifted the veil on his acting career while promoting the play Master Herold and the Boys.

Sello Maake KaNcube shares the joys of acting

Speaking to Bonolo BSting on Kaya 959 in an interview shared on the radio station’s YouTube channel on Thursday, 3 July 2025, Sello Maake KaNcube shared whether he prefers acting on stage or the small screen. The former Champions actor explained that the two are distinct, and acting on stage is every actor’s dream come true.

“You know I would say theatre, but they are all my babies, you know what I mean? You know I always regard camera acting, you know that is filament television. You know I always call it microwave cooking because your performance has got to be done like immediately, you know, in front of the camera and whereas with theatre it's almost like dri food cooking, you know dri food pot cooking because you let it simmer, you know,” Sello Maake KaNcube shared.

The actor explained why acting in the theatre is beneficial for an actor looking to hone their craft.

“Like I quoted Denzel, that real acting is in the theatre, you know, that is where you actually develop your technique. People who come from the theatre and those who basically just started with film, there's a huge difference. With theatre, it actually helps you to develop your own technique of acting,” Sello Maake KaNcube explained.

Sello Maake KaNcube shared his thoughts on acting royalties. Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Sello Maake KaNcube speaks on acting royalties

He also touched on a trending topic in the acting industry about royalties following the plight of veteran actress Nandi Nyembe and others. Sello Maake KaNcube said that while he has refrained from publicly commenting on the issue, he believes actors and actresses should be getting royalties.

“I've always kind of like stayed away, you know, cocooned myself from the stirrings of things. But I mean, when it comes to television, we should be getting royalties. But you know one is still having to fight for them and to get them,” he said.

Watch the full interview below:

Sello Maake KaNcube Foundation allegedly crumbles

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake kaNcube's foundation was believed to have crumbled after students and teachers came forward.

It was alleged that the actor mistreated students and mismanaged funds, resulting in teachers going unpaid.

The report came after Sello's ex-wife accused him of abuse and led many to question his character

