The first man to get hantavirus has been identified as a 70-year-old Leo Schilperoord, an ornithologist, bird expert, and his wife, Mirjam, who loved bird watching

Scientists believe that Leo likely contracted hantavirus when they were in Argentina and likely infected his wife, who made headlines in South Africa

The most recent updates detailed Leo Schilperoord's last few months, which may have led to the spread of a deadly disease throughout the world

Leo Schilperoord was revealed as the man who started the hantavirus outbreak, notoriously linked to the MV Hondius ship. The man identified as patient zero was married, and his wife was officially linked to Johannesburg. The identity of the Dutch woman who passed away in a Johannesburg hospital became clear after the release of the identity of the hantavirus 2026 patient zero.

The first person to catch hantavirus was with his infected wife, who came to South Africa. Image: AFP / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Authorities shed more light on the origins of the virus, and South Africa was closely connected. Mzansi online users shared their reactions to the latest update, which highlighted how close the country is to the first incident of the hantavirus outbreak.

According to reports by @idetectiveauthor patient zero for hantavirus, Leo and his wife Mirijam loved bird watching and went to a landfill in Argentina to find a bird that feeds specifically on the birth of rat droppings, although it was not the type of rat that carried hantavirus. The couple was also in northern Patagonia, where scientists concluded they contracted it. From there, Leo travelled through Argentina, Chile and Uruguay for months before he was on the MV Hondius cruise.

Hantavirus patient zero Leo Schilperoord, travelled to various countries with his wife after getting infected. Image: @Saraali18475011

Source: UGC

After his death, his widow flew from St Helena to Johannesburg, where she boarded a flight with 82 others, who have since been tracked down for contact tracing. She later died in a Johannesburg hospital after becoming symptomatic on the flight. Watch a video for details about the first patient's widow's flight path below:

SA amazed by link to 1st hantavirus patient

Online users were floored, and some South Africans caught wind of the reports that the first infections came to Johannesburg. Read people's comments below:

ethan was stunned by the details:

"Out of all the countries."

twinzz_zn_serena r commented:

"And our health minister is downplaying it by saying it's only through close contact i.e couples....hogwash😏"

J was convinced:

"Sounds like a pandemic to me."

Dollygirl added:

"I don't have the energy to entertain another virus issue again. 2020 taught us to question everything."

Willem Bezuidenhout remarked:

"It's the best hospital for infectious disease control in South Africa."

Other Briefly News stories about hantavirus

South Africans were divided as some felt pride and others concern when the first scientist in the world to identify the hantavirus was a South African doctor.

Airlink ordered some of its staff to stay home for contact tracing after concerns over the spread of the hantavirus

South Africans could not help but make jokes after the Department of Health released the statement declaring that South African rats did not carry hantavirus.

Source: Briefly News