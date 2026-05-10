The Eastern Cape Health Department has weighed in on claims of a hantavirus outbreak in the province

A notice began circulating on social media and messaging platforms about an outbreak at Grey Hospital

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the news, noting the panic caused by the last contagious virus

The Eastern Cape Health Department dismisses claims of a hantavirus outbreak in the province. Image: Joao Luiz Bulcao / Hans Lucas

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – The Eastern Cape Health Department has shut down claims that there is an outbreak of hantavirus at a hospital in the province.

The department made the statement after a notice began circulating about an outbreak at Grey Hospital in King William's Town. The fake notice was circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

Health department dismisses claims

Following the widespread circulation of the notice, the health department in the province released a statement clarifying that the claims were false.

"The Eastern Cape Department of Health categorically states that reports of a hantavirus outbreak at Grey Hospital are, according to our reports, false," the statement read.

The department warned that the notice was misleading and called on members of the public not to share unverified information.

“The spreading of false information by persons not qualified or authorised to do so is irresponsible and causes unnecessary panic," the department added.

It also warned that doing so was unlawful and those involved in spreading false information could face criminal charges".

Confirmed cases in South Africa

As of 10 May 2026, there were only two confirmed cases of hantavirus in South Africa. Both were linked to an outbreak that originated from the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was off the coast of Cape Verde.

The only two confirmed cases in South Africa were from two passengers who were both on the MV Hondius. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

One of the cases was that of a British national who was medically evacuated from the ship. He is currently in a stable condition in an ICU in Johannesburg.

The second case was that of a 69-year-old Dutch woman who collapsed at OR Tambo International Airport on 26 April 2026. She passed away, and her remains were repatriated to the Netherlands on 8 May 2026.

The National Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) are currently tracing people who may have been exposed to the virus via the duo.

While hantaviruses are primarily contracted from infected rodents, such as through contact with the urine, droppings, or saliva, the Andes strain is the only hantavirus with confirmed, but limited, human-to-human transmission.

South Africans react to the news

Social media weighed in on the possibility of an outbreak, sharing annoyance after the country’s last experience with a contagious virus.

Vasanthie Naicker said:

“There goes the vaccine.”

Raymond Malan posted:

“Keep calm, it’s all staged.”

Knocz Enterprisez noted”

“But there are reports of the Lootavirus. Apparently, the ANC has been infected with it. The WHO said the early signs are mansions and blue Lamborghinis. To prevent it, you have to stop stealing from the State purse. I wonder if it’s also misinformation.”

Vanessa Cookson asked:

“Lockdown on the way?”

Jurgens Steenekamp exclaimed:

“Don't start again.”

Other stories about the hantavirus

Briefly News has covered several stories about the recent confirmed cases aboard the cruise ship.

The World Health Organisation confirmed that there were cases of hantavirus linked to a cruise ship off Cape Verde.

South African health officials were on alert after a British tourist was admitted to intensive care in Johannesburg after testing positive.

One of the passengers aboard the cruise ship where the hantavirus broke out spoke about being on the ship after three people died.

Source: Briefly News