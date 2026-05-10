GAUTENG – Law enforcement officials have executed a search and seizure warrant at an upmarket apartment block in Houghton, Johannesburg, where one of South Africa’s senior police officers resides.

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Law enforcement officials conducted a search and seizure operation at General Feroz Khan’s apartment in Johannesburg. Image: Ben185

Source: Getty Images

Members of a task team, backed by other law enforcement units, reportedly began the operation just after 6 am on 10 May 2026. It is understood that Major General Feroz Khan resides at the apartment block.

General Khan was the head of the South African Police Service’s Counter-Intelligence and Security Intelligence. In 2025, he was moved to another division within Crime Intelligence. His name has featured during testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Task team searched another property

According to eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones, the task team also raided another property in Bryanston earlier in the week and is looking at multiple properties. He also noted that it was unclear whether the members carrying out the operations belonged to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) or the team set up as a result of the Madlanga Commission.

Members also entered another apartment in the complex, mistaking it for General Khan’s place, leaving the occupants testifying. According to Yusuf Abramjee, firearms belonging to security guards at the complex were also temporarily confiscated, and heavily armed officers also entered the control room where CCTV footage is monitored and recorded.

No arrests have yet been made.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

Source: Briefly News