GAUTENG – Two senior police officers and a civilian have been arrested as police continue to work towards dismantling criminal networks in the country.

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Two senior police officers have been arrested in Gauteng over the trade of illegal precious metals. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

The arrests are linked to the illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals. One of the officers arrested belongs to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng.

His name is known to Briefly News but he can’t be named until he appears in court. The other officer is reportedly not based in Gauteng.

Arrests effected by Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations

According to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the arrests come after intensive investigation by Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations (GCI-OPS). The investigation was carried out into allegations involving illicit precious metals transactions, corruption and related criminal activities.

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Police also confirmed that the arrests are part of broader efforts to dismantle criminal networks that are involved in the illegal trade of precious minerals.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 10 May 2026.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

Source: Briefly News