KWAZULU-NATAL – Emergency service officials have rescued one person who was trapped under the rubble of a structural collapse in Union Lane in the Durban Central Business District (CBD).

One person was freed from under the rubble of a building collapse in the Durban CBD. Image: Community News Network TV

Source: Facebook

According to Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics Director, Garrith Jamieson, renovations were being done at the premises when the building collapsed on 9 May 2026.

At least three people were injured in the collapse, with one of those three being treated for critical injuries.

Rescue operations underway at the collapsed structure

According to Jamieson, one person initially remained under the wreckage as emergency service officials devised a plan to free the individual.

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Members of the South African Police Service, Metro Police Search and Rescue, and the Ethekwini Fire Department were waiting for heavy-duty rescue equipment as the structure was not safe.

It remains unclear whether there are others trapped under the rubble just yet. The area has been cordoned off as rescue operations continue.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.

Source: Briefly News