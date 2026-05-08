A viral TikTok video shared by BBC News on 6 May 2026 reveals the interior of the MV Hondius cruise ship. Several passengers are currently trapped on the vessel following a deadly hantavirus outbreak that started during a trip from Argentina.

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The world finally gets a glimpse of the inside of the hantavirus-struck ship. Image: yahoo News

Source: Facebook

The luxury ship is currently sailing toward the Canary Islands after being denied entry in Cape Verde recently. This rodent-borne illness has already claimed the lives of a German national and a Dutch couple. About 150 people remain stuck on the boat while the virus continues to infect more passengers. Health officials in Cape Verde refused to let anyone disembark to protect their local island population.

A British citizen was evacuated from the ship and remains in intensive care in South Africa. Three other passengers with suspected infections are now travelling back to the Netherlands for urgent care. Another man in Switzerland is also hospitalised after leaving the same ship late in April. The Canary Islands president is currently opposing plans to let the infected cruise ship dock there.

Cleanliness concerns raised by travelers

Footage taken by Robert Vigueiro in December 2025 showed that the cabins once appeared very clean. He stated that the staff cleaned bathrooms and common areas every single day during his trip. However, social media users are shocked that the virus has been circulating for many months already. Many people feel stunned that this health crisis was not reported to the public sooner. The Spanish government is still deciding if the vessel can safely enter the local harbour.

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See the post by BBC below:

Source: Briefly News