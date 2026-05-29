A South African lady posted a story about her traumatising experience with crime in South Africa after thieves stole from her on payday in April 2026

The woman shared her traumatic experience, which only got worse when she tried to turn to the South African Police Service for help

The lady's recap of how she lost her salary encouraged South Africans to share their safety tips to avoid similar robbery situations

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A woman shared her experience with theft on payday. Image: @keomokgatle_.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman joined many others with her own crime experience. The theft victim told people all about her experience after getting the worst possible experience on payday. She went on to detail how the situation was even after she involved authorities, including the South African police.

In a video on TikTok, a young lady by @keomokgatle_ reflected on her terrible experience after getting robbed shortly after her payday. The South African police did not help at all and did not open her case, along with complaints that her lip gloss brought bees to the station. She also reported the crime to her bank, and they did not open a fraud case on her behalf for a week. Video of the woman sharing her experience below:

South Africa discusses crime

Many people felt sorry for the young lady and were stunned that SAPS did not help her. South Africans lamented the rampant crime rate in the country. Read the comments:

SAPS made no progress in helping the lady after her robbery. Image: Kindel Media

Source: UGC

Pheladi Phasha commented:

"Oh my babe, I am so sorry to hear that. 💔 That is truly heartbreaking. I am glad you are okay ❤️"

Idah remarked:

"On my payday, I stay in bed and transfer money to my dependents, accounts, savings, etc. before I leave the house. I’d rather be late for work. Also, I delete all banking apps for accounts that have money and leave the account I run errands with every day.

gorg875 said:

"That’s why I wake up at 3 am and pay everything and pour fa ull tank the same day, also get groceries the same day."

Zizi🇿🇦 added:

"Mna guys, I don't sleep on my payday, as soon as the money pops, I pay rent and move my money. I don't want to cry."

penelope_mj 🌸wrote:

"So sorry about all of this.. can’t imagine how frustrated you are 😩 well I can coz I went through the same thing. Still don’t have a case number, 10 months later. I am so sorry hle."

ken_is_here_today said:

"That’s why I pay everything before leaving home, I even pay my kids' school fees four months in advance, I’d rather be broke that month."

Other Briefly News stories about crime

A man shared the story of how a routine taxi ride turned into an armed robbery that cost her most of her money at the time.

Online users were amazed by thieves who got creative in an effort to rob a woman of her belongings that she was carrying in her handbag.

A woman posted his story about how thieves stole their family's Toyota Hilux, and how quickly it happened, leaving people in disbelief.

Source: Briefly News