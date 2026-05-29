A UP law student had the crowd reacting after her name kept getting called for award after award at a graduation ceremony

South Africans flooded the comments section, with many convinced the young woman is headed for big things in the legal world

The university’s law degree continues to produce top graduates trained for some of the country’s toughest and most respected careers

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Aimee Caplan received multiple awards at her graduation. Image: @University of Pretoria Faculty of Law/Facebook and Aimee Caplan/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Final-year LLB student Aimee Caplan has been celebrated for her exceptional academic performance at the University of Pretoria Faculty of Law awards ceremony. The young woman walked away with multiple top prizes across several law modules.

In a Facebook video shared by the faculty on 28 May 2026, Caplan is seen being honoured for top performances in Labour Law, Criminal Procedure, Civil Procedure, Public Law, and Trust and Estate Law. She also scooped awards for achieving the highest overall weighted average among the final-year LLB students.

The audience could be heard reacting as the long list of awards kept rolling. The moment became even more entertaining when the announcer jokingly warned the crowd before reading out her achievements, saying:

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is going to take some time. Aimee Caplan, with distinction.”

UP’s Law programme opens doors to multiple career paths across different legal departments after graduation

Source: Getty Images

UP law degree churns out future legal heavyweights.is

The Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Pretoria is a four-year degree that prepares students for careers in the legal field. Students can study the LLB directly after high school or first complete a BA Law or BCom Law degree before continuing with the LLB. The university notes that many students benefit from taking the longer route before entering the demanding legal profession. Graduates can work as attorneys, advocates, prosecutors, legal advisers, judges, magistrates, lecturers, or in areas like Legal Aid, the police, correctional services, government departments, NGOs, and the military.

View the Facebook video below:

SA praises the legal star

Social media users quickly filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and praise for Caplan’s achievements, with many highlighting her future in the legal profession. This is what Mzansi said on the university's page:

Nadia Jordaan wrote:

“This is a lawyer you want to represent you... she knows her s***. Wishing her all the success in her future 👌🏻💯‼️‼️”

Keziah Herbst added:

“Well done for your amazing achievements! May your future be just as successful as you are ☺️”

Lester Dampie said:

“Everybody on stage should stand up for distinction qualification students. They stand up at other universities and fight to shake the students' hands.”

Cherylee Mcdonald commented:

"You're a true inspiration, Aimee!"

Sompisi Phinda exclaimed:

"She was born for this! She's incredibly intelligent!"

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Source: Briefly News