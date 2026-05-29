“This Is Going To Take Some Time”: Top UP Law Student Bags Highest Awards at Graduation, Stuns SA
- A UP law student had the crowd reacting after her name kept getting called for award after award at a graduation ceremony
- South Africans flooded the comments section, with many convinced the young woman is headed for big things in the legal world
- The university’s law degree continues to produce top graduates trained for some of the country’s toughest and most respected careers
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Final-year LLB student Aimee Caplan has been celebrated for her exceptional academic performance at the University of Pretoria Faculty of Law awards ceremony. The young woman walked away with multiple top prizes across several law modules.
In a Facebook video shared by the faculty on 28 May 2026, Caplan is seen being honoured for top performances in Labour Law, Criminal Procedure, Civil Procedure, Public Law, and Trust and Estate Law. She also scooped awards for achieving the highest overall weighted average among the final-year LLB students.
The audience could be heard reacting as the long list of awards kept rolling. The moment became even more entertaining when the announcer jokingly warned the crowd before reading out her achievements, saying:
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is going to take some time. Aimee Caplan, with distinction.”
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UP law degree churns out future legal heavyweights.is
The Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Pretoria is a four-year degree that prepares students for careers in the legal field. Students can study the LLB directly after high school or first complete a BA Law or BCom Law degree before continuing with the LLB. The university notes that many students benefit from taking the longer route before entering the demanding legal profession. Graduates can work as attorneys, advocates, prosecutors, legal advisers, judges, magistrates, lecturers, or in areas like Legal Aid, the police, correctional services, government departments, NGOs, and the military.
View the Facebook video below:
SA praises the legal star
Social media users quickly filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and praise for Caplan’s achievements, with many highlighting her future in the legal profession. This is what Mzansi said on the university's page:
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Nadia Jordaan wrote:
“This is a lawyer you want to represent you... she knows her s***. Wishing her all the success in her future 👌🏻💯‼️‼️”
Keziah Herbst added:
“Well done for your amazing achievements! May your future be just as successful as you are ☺️”
Lester Dampie said:
“Everybody on stage should stand up for distinction qualification students. They stand up at other universities and fight to shake the students' hands.”
Cherylee Mcdonald commented:
"You're a true inspiration, Aimee!"
Sompisi Phinda exclaimed:
"She was born for this! She's incredibly intelligent!"
More Briefly News on Graduates
- A South African grandmother moved social media users to tears after proudly wearing her grandchildren’s graduation hoods and celebrating their academic achievements in an emotional family moment.
- A UKZN graduate who shared her emotional journey to earning her degree impressed South Africans after securing a brand partnership that many said was well deserved.
- South Africans poked fun at Sello Maake KaNcube after photos of him graduating sparked comparisons and jokes online following Chris Brown’s own graduation-related buzz.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.