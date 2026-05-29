A South African renewable energy specialist has sparked widespread discussion online after publishing a cost breakdown of domestic electric heaters

The man uploaded the consumer advice video on 22 May 2026, using an average electricity tariff of R3,50 per kWh to analyse different heating appliances

The viral guide aims to educate cash-strapped households on managing monthly utility bills while maintaining warmth

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A local man shared a breakdown of electric heater running costs, revealing that some appliances can cost over R800 a month. Image: @wsreddy1

Source: TikTok

As winter temperatures drop across South Africa, an energy expert has stepped forward to provide citizens with a practical financial breakdown of keeping their homes warm. In a video shared on his TikTok account @wesreddy1, he offered consumers a clear look at how much electricity common household heaters consume.

Using a baseline electricity tariff of R3,50 per kWh and an average usage profile of four hours per day over a 30-day month, the Johannesburg-based expert categorised the operating costs of four popular heater types. The results revealed that low-wattage appliances reduce monthly bills, while higher-capacity systems pose a financial risk to household budgets.

Energy expert shares cost breakdown of 4 different electric heaters

The creator, TikTok user @wesreddy1's breakdown showed that a 450W wall panel heater is the most economical option, costing just R1,58 per hour and roughly R189 per month. In contrast, a standard oil-filler heater jumps R4,20 per hour (R504 monthly), while an infrared heater reaches R5,25 per hour (R630 monthly). The most expensive appliances on the list are a fan or bar heater, which costs R7,00 per hour, racking up a monthly expense of R840.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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The expert's post triggered a massive wave of engagement from local consumers trying to optimise their winter spending. While many thanked the creator for the transparent data, a portion of the audience expressed deep frustration with the most affordable option. They noted that despite the wall panel heater consuming the least amount of electricity, its heating ability was disappointing, failing to warm standard-sized rooms. Others shared other things they wished he would review.

Locals asked if the gas heater was a cheaper option. Image: Andrii Iemelyanenko

Source: Getty Images

User @Stacy.Helena asked:

"Please do an electric blanket. My husband only listens to you, not me😂."

User @Segau said:

"The wall panel heater is really useless; you have to start heating your house in January if you want it to work."

User @Loacky added:

"Fleece pyjamas, bed socks, gown, hot water bottle and blankie are the best; the cost of keeping warm is crazy, so yeah, that's me this winter."

User @brandon shared:

"A heated blanket is the best."

User @xolisilemkhwanazi11 commented:

"I have a newborn. We were filling our gas heater every week last month, which amounted to a total of 1.2. This month, I am trying an electric heater."

User @Teddy asked:

"Please don't forget to add air conditioning when used for heating."

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Source: Briefly News