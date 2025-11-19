A resident living near the Union Buildings shared a viral video showing the massive official government seat completely lacking light at 3 AM

The alarming clip was shared on TikTok and attracted massive views, with the online audience noting that the lights at the Union Buildings are typically never switched off, even during load shedding, raising questions about why the lights were off this time.

Social media users speculated that the unusual blackout was either due to severe cost-cutting measures or increased security measures ahead of the G20 Summit

A woman’s video showcasing the pitch-black exterior of the Union Buildings went viral, sparking widespread concern and humorous speculation about the state of the national government’s power supply.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @nd3b44, documented the highly unusual sight, garnering 512K views, 42K likes, and over 1.3K comments from viewers who were stunned, some of whom linked the blackout to security measures for the G20 Summit.

The video, filmed at 3 AM, shows the empty street and illuminated nearby houses in the Arcadia area of Pretoria. Dominating the backdrop, however, were the massive Union Buildings, the official seat of the South African government, which were completely dark.

The Union Buildings' blackout

The woman, TikTok user @nd3b44, whose home is close to the landmark, expressed her astonishment, noting that the lights at the President's office had never been off before, even during planned power cuts (load shedding). She showed her own lit-up street, contrasting the darkness surrounding government premises.

Global economic cooperation

South Africa is preparing to host the G20 Summit 2025 in Johannesburg, where leaders of the world's largest economies will gather to discuss economic matters. The Group of Twenty (G20) functions as a top global assembly that brings together both advanced and established nations to tackle major worldwide monetary and fiscal issues.

This influential assembly includes the largest economies globally, accounting for nearly 85% of total world economic output, more than three-quarters of all global commerce, and around two-thirds of the world’s inhabitants. The structure of the G20 involves an annual change in leadership, with no fixed headquarters; the presiding nation is tasked with setting the yearly objectives in collaboration with other members. (Source: G20.org)

SA reacts to the Union Building post

The viral post garnered massive views and comments from social media users whose discussion moved to speculation regarding the blackout's cause. Some viewers suggested that the blackout was due to strict, severe cost-cutting measures. A more popular theory linked the darkness to the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled soon, speculating that the power cut was part of increased, elaborate security measures being put in place for the high-profile international event.

One woman shared a humorous comment, noting how close @nd3b44 was to the landmark, jokingly suggesting that she should offer to "toyi-toyi" (protest) often, staying on standby to deliver any requests the community had for the President's office.

User @lungelomagubane said:

"You're right, something is off."

User @Onkgow shared:

"Even in the CBD, electricity went out around 3 AM, but it just came back."

User @Peter Moloto explained:

"They've back-up generators, here it was just an electricity infrastructure upgrade. Remember, we have visitors soon. The contractor couldn't complete the job during the day and had to work extra hours."

User @LeeBethu speculated:

"This is intelligence, while you are focusing on the lights, something big is happening behind 🤨."

User @Lesedi🇿🇦 said:

"The state of the nation in full display."

User @Mo Seheri joked:

"You're staying so close, hey! Mos, you can toyi toyi there every day! Please represent us. We will send a daily agenda🙏."

User @𓆩𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖ℤ𝕠𝕟𝕖 commented:

"I love how we create conspiracies from pretty average things 😹."

