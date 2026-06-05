Illegal immigrants arrested in Mpumalanga during Abahambe march
MPUMALANGA— The Abahambe movement’s campaign for stricter immigration laws led to the arrest of 14 undocumented immigrants in Emalahleni on 4 June 2026. Authorities made the arrests while conducting compliance checks during a mass anti-illegal immigration demonstration attended by approximately 1,500 people.
According to Sunday World, 14 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Emalahleni. The march began at a park in Vosman at 9 am, then proceeded to the Witbank central business district, where marchers handed a memorandum to the Executive Mayor of the Emalahleni Local Municipality. Police and law-enforcement agencies monitored the procession to ensure public safety as anti-illegal immigration marches continue.
Groups like March and March have embarked on protests across the country, calling for undocumented foreigners to leave the country. This has resulted in African countries like Ghana making provisions to repatriate their citizens.
Abahambe campaign leads to immigrant arrests
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the march unfolded peacefully, with no major incidents. He said officials from the Department of Home Affairs processed foreign nationals encountered during the operation and discovered that 14 lacked valid documentation. The Abahambe campaign has gained traction across several provinces, drawing thousands to public demonstrations.
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SAPS arrests ilegal immigrants in KZN
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service arrested illegal immigrants in a recent crackdown. The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government uncovered a syndicate where undocumented foreign nationals lived in RDP houses illegally.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za