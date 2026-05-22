NEWLANDS EAST, KWAZULU-NATAL— The provincial Human Settlements Department in KwaZulu-Natal led a joint operation that resulted in the detention of three people in Newlands East, north of Durban on 21 May 2026. Authorities found the individuals living in illegally leased RDP houses within the Quarry Heights area.

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SAPS found squatters in an RDP house. Image: ZAnewsFlash

Source: Twitter

According to SABC News, The department discovered that at least five RDP houses were being rented to Mozambican nationals. This was after the government uncovered an RDP-selling syndicate. The individuals failed to present valid documentation during the operation. Officials also established that another house was illegally constructed on land earmarked for a public park and subsequently rented out. Journalist Sihle Mavuso posted about the operation on his @ZANewsFlash X account.

The department’s spokesperson, Ndabezihle Sibiya, confirmed that undocumented foreign nationals were found occupying an RDP house. Sibiya stated that six other foreign nationals possessed questionable passports and identification documents. He expressed concern regarding South African citizens who rent out these RDP houses, noting that the properties are intended for occupation by South Africans.

The operation highlights ongoing challenges with the management and allocation of state-subsidized housing in the province. Local authorities indicated that investigations into the illegal leasing schemes are continuing. The department reiterated its commitment to ensuring that public housing resources reach the designated beneficiaries.

The three detained individuals were handed over to immigration officials for further processing. The department plans to verify the status of the remaining occupants identified during the raid. Authorities will also take steps to address the illegal structure built on the public park land.

View the tweet on X here:

Undocumented foreign nationals arrested in Vereeniging

In a related article, Briefly News reported that undocumented foreigners who thought they could run away from the police found out that they were wrong. Several were arrested in Vereeniging on 21 May in a dramatic fashion.

Source: Briefly News