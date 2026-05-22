“Taxi Is Wrong”: Mahindra Driver Does Not Back Down in Tense Road Rage Standoff With Taxi, SA Wowed
- A bold Mahindra bakkie driver in Gauteng has earned widespread praise across Mzansi after blocking a taxi that attempted to drive into oncoming traffic
- The viral video shared on 3 May 2026 shows a tense bumper-to-bumper standoff where the motorist blocks off the reckless taxi operator
- The dramatic confrontation eventually forced the taxi driver to back down and reverse, much to the amusement of local internet users
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A bakkie driver showed he was not afraid of a lawbreaking taxi operator who drove in oncoming traffic, in front, in an attempt to overtake the cars in front of him. The viral Gauteng province incident shows the growing frustration among local commuters who are tired of reckless drivers disregarding basic traffic regulations during daily rush hour commutes.
The video, captured and shared on TikTok by user @santorinadosantos, documents the intense standoff from a nearby car. While travelling with her partner, the content creator noticed the taxi trying to illegally overtake slow-moving traffic by swerving directly into the oncoming traffic lane. The reckless manoeuvre, however, was instantly halted by a determined Mahindra driver, who pulled tightly against the front bumper of the taxi. The man completely closed off any space to move forward, forcing a complete standstill.
Growing frustrations over Mzansi road conduct
Taxis are important for public transport across the country, but reckless driving habits continue to create dangerous road conditions for other drivers. Traffic authorities regularly warn that overtaking into oncoming traffic increases the risk of head-on collisions, which cause many road deaths. Many citizens feel that a lack of strict law enforcement encourages this lawless behaviour, forcing everyday motorists to stand their ground during daily travel disputes. Source: Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)
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Watch the TikTok video below:
Locals applaud the Mahindra driver’s bold actions
The roadside standoff generated massive engagement on the video-sharing platform, with commentators praising the bakkie driver’s unyielding stance. Amused viewers thanked the motorist for teaching the taxi driver a lesson, noting that it was rare to see someone stand up to aggressive public transport operators who constantly ignore the laws of the road.
User @Rato303 added:
"This would make a great ad for Mahindra 😁. He made us all excited 😂."
User @Amazimzim said:
"The taxi is way wrong."
User @KHETHOKUHLE commented:
"No one owns the road; it’s just to respect one another and obey the rules of the road."
User @@cory_vindo.ww said:
"Mahindra for the president."
User @ Zee N shared:
"Give Mahidra his flowers 🥰."
User @Nyadzhiwa commented:
"Guys, not everything has to be won! Be safe in future 🙏."
3 Briefly News articles about taxis
- A confident taxi driver was filmed charming a white woman while casually leaning against her car door on the roadside, sparking massive laughter online.
- A young commuter had to be offloaded from a taxi travelling from Seshego to Polokwane after being short of his fare by just R1, shocking many viewers.
- A kind taxi driver invited a female motorist to his township, Dunoon, near Cape Town, and promised that he would ensure that she was safe, leaving social media users deeply moved.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za