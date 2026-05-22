SAFA has announced a major partnership that will see Bafana Bafana launch an official digital fan token ahead of the national team’s World Cup campaign

The new token will allow supporters to vote in polls, unlock rewards and access exclusive fan experiences

The move places Bafana Bafana alongside football giants such as Argentina, Portugal and Italy in the growing crypto-powered fan engagement space

Bafana Bafana join Argentina and Portugal in crypto fan token move. Image: SAFA_net

Source: UGC

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has entered the crypto world after announcing a landmark partnership that will see Bafana Bafana launch an official Fan Token ahead of the national team’s World Cup campaign.

The announcement was made on 21 May 2026 through a partnership between Chiliz and Socios.com. The move places Bafana Bafana alongside football powers like Argentina, Portugal and Italy, which already have official fan tokens.

SAFA chief executive Lydia Monyepao described the partnership as a major step forward for South African football’s digital growth.

SAFA chief executive Lydia Monyepao said the partnership marked a new era for South African football.

“This partnership represents a new chapter in Safa’s journey into Web3, Blockchains and Fan Tokens, to reward exclusive experiences to our passionate fans not only across South Africa but also as we grow our fan base globally,” Monyepao said.

She said the initiative comes as Bafana Bafana prepare for the FIFA World Cup opening match in Mexico City next month.

What Bafana Bafana’s crypto fan token actually means

For many football supporters, terms like “crypto”, “blockchain” and “fan token” can sound confusing or intimidating.

In simple terms, a fan token is a digital membership-style token linked to a football team. Fans buy the token through an app and use it to unlock certain features and experiences connected to their favourite team.

Unlike a season ticket or ordinary membership card, the token exists digitally using blockchain technology, which is the same system used by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

However, SAFA and Chiliz stressed that the Bafana Bafana fan token is mainly meant for supporter engagement and entertainment rather than traditional investing.

People who own the token may be able to vote in fan polls, access competitions, unlock merchandise rewards or enjoy exclusive experiences through the Socios.com platform.

For example, supporters could be asked to vote on certain fan-related activities, team experiences or digital campaigns linked to Bafana Bafana.

The more actively fans use the app, the more reward points they can reportedly earn.

How supporters can get the official Safa fan token

According to information released by SAFA and Chiliz, supporters will first need to download the Socios.com app and create a verified account.

Fans will then use a cryptocurrency called Chiliz (CHZ) to buy the official $SAFA Fan Token once it launches.

The companies said full launch details, including pricing and release dates, would be announced in the coming weeks.

Alexandre Dreyfus, chief executive of Chiliz and Socios.com, said South African supporters were among the most passionate football fan bases in the world.

“We look forward to providing a platform where that passion can be recognised and rewarded,” Dreyfus said.

Bafana Bafana join global football crypto trend with new fan token. Image: SAFA_net

Source: Getty Images

SAFA warns supporters about crypto risks

SAFA and Chiliz also warned supporters not to treat fan tokens as guaranteed investments.

“Fan Tokens are digital assets designed for fan engagement and entertainment purposes only. They are not financial instruments or investments,” the statement read.

The organisations added that token values may go up or down over time, depending on demand and market activity. This means supporters could lose money if token prices drop.

Football clubs around the world have increasingly entered the digital fan token market in recent years, with teams such as FC Barcelona, Manchester City F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. already running similar projects.

The latest move signals SAFA’s attempt to modernise supporter engagement as football increasingly expands into digital spaces.

Patrice Motsepe backs Africa to win the World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe believes an African country can finally win the FIFA World Cup after decades of near misses and heartbreak.

Motsepe said Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup proved that African nations can compete with the world’s best teams. He added that Africa’s focus should now shift from simply participating to becoming world champions.

Source: Briefly News