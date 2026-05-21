Patrice Motsepe believes Africa is getting closer to producing a FIFA World Cup winner after Morocco’s historic 2022 run

Former African football stars are divided on whether the continent can finally conquer world football in 2026

Pelé’s famous prediction about an African World Cup champion has resurfaced again after Motsepe’s comments

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CAF president Patrice Motsepe believes an African nation can win the FIFA World Cup. Image: CAF_Media

Source: Getty Images

Patrice Motsepe believes an African nation can finally lift football’s biggest prize, with the CAF president saying the continent must continue dreaming bigger ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking during an interview with FRANCE 24, Motsepe said Morocco’s run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals proved African teams can compete with the best nations in world football.

“I’m confident that an African country will win the World Cup,” Motsepe said. “We have to aspire higher and higher.”

The South African football boss added that Africa’s objective should no longer be participation alone, but becoming world champions.

Patrice Motsepe backs Africa to make football history

Motsepe’s comments come as anticipation grows for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, where 10 African teams are expected to participate.

Morocco stunned the football world in Qatar after defeating Spain and Portugal before eventually losing to France in the semi-finals. It remains the best performance ever by an African nation at the tournament.

According to EWN, former Senegal striker El Hadji Diouf fully supports Motsepe’s belief.

“Why not?” Diouf said. “The 2026 World Cup — Africa is going there to win the tournament.”

However, former Nigeria captain Jay-Jay Okocha sounded less convinced.

“We talk a lot about the title contenders from Europe and South America, but what about the North Americans and Asians?” Okocha said. “They are improving rapidly.”

Pelé’s World Cup prediction still inspires African football

Motsepe’s comments have also revived memories of a famous prediction made decades ago by Brazilian football legend Pelé.

Pelé reportedly predicted in the 1970s that an African nation would win the FIFA World Cup before the year 2000. Although the prediction did not come true, many football fans still see it as a sign of the continent’s enormous football potential.

Over the years, African teams have repeatedly come close to breaking through.

Cameroon reached the quarter-finals in 1990. Senegal matched that achievement in 2002, while Ghana heartbreakingly missed out on the semi-finals in 2010 after losing to Uruguay on penalties.

Morocco eventually went one step further in 2022 by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe declares his confidence that an African country will win the World Cup: Image: Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Morocco and Senegal seen as Africa’s biggest hopes

Many football analysts believe Morocco and Senegal remain Africa’s strongest chances for success in 2026.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi helped inspire the Atlas Lions’ historic campaign in Qatar, while Senegal continue to boast stars such as Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy.

Motsepe believes Africa’s mentality has changed significantly in recent years.

“What we lacked in the past was self-belief,” he said.

Whether Motsepe’s prediction proves correct or not, belief in African football has never been stronger after Morocco’s history-making run in Qatar.

Mama Joy’s tribute to fallen football legends leaves SA emotional

Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy Chauke left South African football fans emotional after sharing an AI-generated tribute video honouring late Bafana Bafana legends and local football icons.

The touching clip featured football greats such as Senzo Meyiwa, Scara Ngobese, John Moshoeu and Clive Barker standing beside their headstones in a peaceful cemetery setting.

Source: Briefly News