Mpumalanga Crash Leaves Eight People Dead After Bus and Taxi Collide Outside Standerton
MPUMALANGA – A tragic early-morning collision between a bus and a taxi has left 10 people dead.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
The accident, which happened on the R39 outside Standerton in Mpumalanga, occurred on 21 May 2026. The accident is believed to have happened just after 5 am.
At this stage, it is unclear how many people have been injured, but emergency services officials are at the scene. All Star Towing, one of the responders on scene, urged motorists to drive with caution as heavy mist was affecting visibility on the road.
“Please drive with caution, reduce your speed, and switch on your headlights. Your safety matters — you will reach your destination,” the company appealed.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
UPDATE: As rescue efforts continued, the death toll increased from 8 to 10. It was also reported that four passengers sustained serious injuries, while another suffered moderate injuries.
All injured victims were taken to Standerton Hospital for further treatment.
*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za