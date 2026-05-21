MPUMALANGA – A tragic early-morning collision between a bus and a taxi has left 10 people dead.

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Eight people were declared dead after a bus and a taxi collided on the R39 outside Standerton. Image: All Star Towing

Source: UGC

The accident, which happened on the R39 outside Standerton in Mpumalanga, occurred on 21 May 2026. The accident is believed to have happened just after 5 am.

At this stage, it is unclear how many people have been injured, but emergency services officials are at the scene. All Star Towing, one of the responders on scene, urged motorists to drive with caution as heavy mist was affecting visibility on the road.

“Please drive with caution, reduce your speed, and switch on your headlights. Your safety matters — you will reach your destination,” the company appealed.

Emergency services are on scene at an accident where eight people died after a bus and a taxi collided. Image: All Star Towing

Source: UGC

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UPDATE: As rescue efforts continued, the death toll increased from 8 to 10. It was also reported that four passengers sustained serious injuries, while another suffered moderate injuries.

All injured victims were taken to Standerton Hospital for further treatment.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.

Source: Briefly News