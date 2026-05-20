South African social media users were stunned to learn that veteran music producer Oskido isn't who they thought he was after all

Following the prestigious honour he received at the National Orders Awards, fans learned that the I Believe hitmaker was not, in fact, Zimbabwean

The debate quickly shifted to the ongoing tension between South Africans and foreign nationals, with several users defending Oskido for apparently coming into the country legally

Fans questioned Oskido's nationality after he was honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga. Image: oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Legendary producer Oskido found himself at the centre of a raging social media debate after a major revelation about his nationality left South Africans completely shocked.

On 19 May 2026, the National Orders Awards were held to honour individuals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

Oskido was honoured with the Order of Ikhamanga in silver, which recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Kalawa Jazmee co-founder is acknowledged for "creating opportunities for young musicians, as an extension of his own success as a DJ, record producer, entrepreneur and kwaito pioneer," and received his medal and framed certificate from President Cyril Ramaphosa at the prestigious event.

Oskido was honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga. Image: oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Controversial X (formerly Twitter) troll ChrisExcel102 was stunned to learn that Oskido was not Zimbabwean, a belief that many people across the country had confidently held as a fact for years.

"All I along I thought Oskido is a Zimbabwean."

Real name Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, the DJ, record producer and businessman was born to his late Zimbabwean father, politician Esaph Mdlongwa, and South African mother, Emily Sophia Molefi, in Brits, North West.

The star spent most of his youth in Zimbabwe, where he finished his basic education. He returned to Brits in 1988 at 21 to run a family business before he left for Johannesburg to pursue a music career. Kalawa was founded in 1991 and stood at the forefront of youth culture, producing other top acts like Bongo Maffin, Black Motion, DJ Zinhle, the late Winnie Khumalo, and many more.

In the comment section, fans shared their thoughts on the legendary producer's nationality.

Watch Oskido's video below.

Social media debates over Oskido's nationality

The comment section erupted as fans and critics speculated over Oskido's nationality. Read some of the comments below.

ChemhsTate said:

"Before he became successful, he was Zimbabwean."

busoKhoza_ speculated:

"He came legally. Applied for permanent citizenship, did business, complied with SARS, and after 5 years, qualified to be a citizen. He never sold drugs or sold expired food. He's one of us now."

pmcafrica added:

"I think his father is Zimbabwean; he was born here."

collen_el wrote:

"Grew up knowing he’s a South African born in a place called Lethlabile (Brits) in the North West from a South African Mom and Zimbabwean Dad."

StHonorable added;

"Anything is possible in this country."

Several users touched on the growing tension in the country between South Africans and foreign nationals, noting that the sudden discourse surrounding the legendary producer's heritage comes at a highly sensitive time, particularly in the wake of the March anti-illegal foreigner protests. As citizens continue to march against undocumented immigration and demand stricter border controls, Oskido's national recognition inadvertently pushed the polarising debate back into the spotlight, with fans boldly defending his right to be in the country.

Fans discussed whether Oskido was Zimbabwean. Image: oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

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In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rami Chuene urging fellow actors to read their contracts and familiarise themselves with the laws in the entertainment industry

The actress said it was important for people to equip themselves with knowledge outside of what is required of them to avoid problems in the future.

Source: Briefly News