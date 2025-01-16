Music veteran Oskido advised Winnie Khumalo's children, Rethabile Khumalo and Thando Khumalo

He gave a profound speech at her memorial service, advising them to join forces and help pay off their mother's house

Winnie Khumalo's life and music career were celebrated at the Market Theatre, and family gathered there

The life of the late Winnie Khumalo was celebrated at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg. The ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, 15 January, was attended by her family, friends and industry colleagues.

Oskido told Winnie Khumalo's kids Rethabile Khumalo, to should handle the house expenses.

Oskido speaks on Winnie's struggles with rent

Musician Oskido gave a moving speech during Winnie Khumalo's memorial service. He spoke about the sacrifices she made to make sure she had a home for her children.

“She used to struggle to keep up with rent at the place she used to stay at. However, when she started getting gigs, and more doors started to open up for her, she told me that she wanted to buy herself a house," he said.

Oskido added that she used to get paid a lot of money and they helped her open a bank account. "She didn’t touch her royalties for six months. She then later told me, ‘I got a place’.

The singer said Winnie then managed to pay off 85% of her home in Protea and she did this all from her royalties.

Oskido told Winnie Khumalo's daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, to pay off her house.

Oskido advises Rethabile and Thando

Oskido further said Winnie was left with only R50,000 to pay off the home.

“This is now a home that she’s left for you, Rethabile and Thando. With the money that’s left, go pay off your mother’s house!” he advised.

Speaking to Winnie's other child, Oskido said although he or she might not be staying at the home, it is still their responsibility.

"When it gets tough out there, you always have a home to go back to. It IS only a few kids who are like you; you are lucky to have a home.”

Winnie's life celebrated, family feels she was neglected

In a previous report from Briefly News, Winnie was praised as someone who had made a mark and paved the way in the music industry for other artists like herself.

A family member said Winnie was only taken care of by her daughter and loved ones, not industry greats.

