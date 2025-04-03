Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has made an admission about investigations into the rape of Cwecwe

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga confirmed that the now eight-year-old may have been sexually abused multiple times

The minister also urged authorities to widen the scope of their investigation and not just focus on the school

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga noted that a medical report showed that Cwecwe may have been sexually abused multiple times. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE - As calls grow for justice for Cwecwe the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has made a startling admission regarding the case.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga confirmed that the now eight-year-old may have been abused multiple times. The little girl, who is being referred to as Cwecwe, has made national headlines after her mother revealed that she was raped in October 2024, but very little was done about the case.

Medical records prove Cwecwe was raped

Speaking to the media in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, 3 April, Chikunga stated that she had received comprehensive reports from the police and the Department of Social Development. The minister also noted that received a medical report which proved Cwecwe was indeed raped.

“There is no question as to whether there was or there was no rape, there was a rape. As a matter of fact, from the information that we have heard, there is a possibility that it was not the first time that she was raped,” the minister stated.

The latest information could dispel the mother’s belief that her daughter was raped at Bergview College on one specific day.

Minister calls authorities to expand investigation

Following the mother’s claims that Cwecwe was raped on the schoool’s premises, authorities investigated those in the school environment. DNA samples were taken from the caretaker, driver and school principal, but Chikunga emphasised that samples must be obtained from other suspects who may have come in contact with the little girl.

“The samples must be taken to exonerate people or link people to the case,” she said.”

Advocate Gerrie Nel is assisting the principal of Bergview College who has come under a lot of scrutiny following the rape of the little girl. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Cwecwe’s case

AfriForum denies rape incident happened on school premises

Briefly News reported that AfriForum cast doubt on the theory that the Bergview College principal raped a school.

AfriForum's Gerrie Nel provided a version of events and argued that the principal was not involved in the incident.

The lobby group also argued that the rape of the seven-year-old didn’t happen at the Eastern Cape school as claimed.

