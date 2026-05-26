The rugby community has been thrown into mourning after the death of Joe Matthews was confirmed on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The rugby legend passed away at the age of 88 after giving so much to the sport during his active years as a professional rugby player.

Whitehaven RLFC confirm Matthews death

Whitehaven RLFC released an official statement to confirm the death of Matthews on their Facebook page on Monday, May 25, 2026.

All at Whitehaven RLFC are saddened to hear of the passing of former ‘Haven player of the late 50’s and early 60’s Joe Matthews at the age of 88.

Joe, who was also a talented footballer and had previously had trials with Blackpool AFC, signed for Whitehaven as a 20-yr-old in the summer of 1958 from the Marsh and Quay amateur club in Workington.

Predominantly a prop he played the occasional game at second row during his four seasons at the Recreation Ground.

Affectionally known by the name “Bally” due to his Irish heritage, Joe was a larger-than-life character who spent his working life at Workington Steel Works and is well remembered by colleagues at the time for his booming voice, which often signalled his arrival!

He made his senior debut away to Workington on 19th August 1958 and played in 22 of the 41 games during the 1958/59 season, before a broken back ruled him out for the next two seasons.

Despite being advised not to play again, he returned to make two final appearances in the 1961/62 season, culminating in a 31-11 defeat at Wigan on 9th December 1961.

Overall, Joe made 24 first-team appearances for Whitehaven, scoring 2 tries and 29 goals for a total of 84 points.

His Whitehaven heritage number is 120.

Source: Briefly News