Azlan Azhari has died at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah after collapsing during a rugby match over the weekend. He was 22 years old.

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The Kedah player had been receiving treatment for internal bleeding and heat stroke after falling ill during Kedah’s Agong’s Cup Group A clash against Johor in Sintok on Saturday.

Azlan, who was unmarried, was also a student at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris. He is expected to be buried later today at Tanah Perkuburan Masjid Nurul Huda Lepai.

The Kedah Rugby Union described his passing as a devastating loss to the rugby community.

In a statement shared on social media, the union extended its condolences to Azlan’s family and said the entire Kedah rugby fraternity was deeply affected by the tragedy.

Azlan reportedly scored a try shortly before half-time in the match before beginning to feel unwell. Although he managed to return to his team’s half for the restart, he later lost stability and collapsed on the field.

Malaysia Rugby secretary-general Fahmy Jalil explained that there was no specific on-field collision or incident directly linked to the internal bleeding suffered by the player.

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According to Fahmy, Azlan received immediate medical attention from the match doctor before being transported to hospital by ambulance.

Malaysia Rugby also confirmed that all Agong’s Cup fixtures scheduled for this week will observe a minute of silence in honour of Azlan.

Source: Briefly News