Springbok teammates were left in stitches after Eben Etzebeth playfully mocked Cheslin Kolbe in a light-hearted social media clip

The interaction once again spotlighted the ongoing friendly rivalry within the Springbok camp, with Kolbe’s stature becoming the centre of the humour

Fans joined in the banter online as Kolbe’s latest season in Japan continued to underline his influence as one of rugby’s most consistent attacking threats

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Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe is once again at the receiving end of jokes from his fellow South African rugby players, with Eben Etzebeth teasing the Japanese-based star over his height.

Will Jordan of New Zealand and Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa compete to catch the high ball during the Rugby World Cup Final. Image: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe finished the recently ended season in Japan as the highest points scorer on the overall player standings, but he still cannot seem to shake off the light-hearted teasing from his Springbok teammates. Standing at 1.7m, he remains the shortest player in the squad.

Etzebeth, the most-capped Springbok in history and one of Kolbe’s closest friends, shared a hilarious banter clip on Instagram. The post, created as part of a sponsored collaboration with a popular bottled water brand, showed Kolbe and Etzebeth engaging in playful banter.

In the clip, Kolbe hands Etzebeth a drink while appearing significantly smaller next to the towering lock forward. The video left rugby fans in stitches, including Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who liked the post.

Rugby fans react to Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe's banter

Fans flooded the comments section with humour after the clip went viral:

tiaan6927:

“Why are they always doing Kolbe dirty like this? 😂😂 He can easily bump off 120kg forwards like ragdolls 😂”

zanetteterblanche:

“😂 Excellent”

steph. eras:

“😂 Luv it”

steed.floris:

“😂😂😂😂😂 these two guys”

tita_montalvo:

“Hahahah noooooo jajaja I laughed a lot!”

maryhi2502:

“He’s got 2 World Cups, brother is unfazed 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

carmen_lunn:

“Love it 😂”

Watch the reel below on Instagram.

Cheslin Kolbe shines in the Japan Rugby League One season

Kolbe’s height has not affected his dazzling performances on the field for club and country, as he added another major achievement to his decorated career by finishing the season as the top points scorer.

He edged Black Rams Tokyo flyhalf Ichigo Nakakusu by a single point after slotting a 65th-minute penalty during Tokyo Sungoliath’s 39-22 win over the Black Rams on Sunday.

Kolbe ended the campaign with 185 points from 16 appearances, scoring nine tries, 40 conversions and 20 penalties. The achievement makes him the fifth different player to top the scoring charts across the five editions of Japan Rugby League One.

The two-time World Cup winner’s goal-kicking has become a vital part of his game and now adds further depth to the Springboks as they prepare for the international season.

Kolbe’s final international appearance of 2025 came on 22 November in Dublin, where he featured on the wing for the Springboks against Ireland. He is expected to be one of the key players for South Africa when the international season begins in July. He has also been named in the squad for the second alignment camp set for Cape Town.

Cheslin Kolbe celebrates with teammate Eben Etzebeth after scoring his team's third try during the Rugby World Cup 2019. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Eben Etzebeth had spoken about the possibility of retiring from his decorated rugby career.

The Springbok lock is the most-capped player in the team’s history, with 138 Test appearances since making his debut in 2012, and is a double Rugby World Cup winner.

Source: Briefly News