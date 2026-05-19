Toronto Public Health has rolled out hundreds of thousands of free World Cup-themed condoms ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Canada

The campaign includes cheeky football-inspired slogans and comes with a price tag of nearly R3.3 million

City officials say the initiative is aimed at reducing sexually transmitted infections during the global sporting event

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Toronto spends nearly US$200,000 on World Cup-themed condoms featuring soccer-inspired slogans and imagery to distribute for free during the 2026 FIFA tournament. Image: Mert Alper Devis/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The City of Toronto has officially unveiled its World Cup-themed condoms ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with reports showing the programme cost R3.3 million (USD200,000)

Toronto Public Health (TPH) confirmed that hundreds of thousands of free condoms and safer sex supplies will be distributed across the city during the tournament, which begins next month on June 11, 2026.

The initiative has attracted widespread attention after six football-themed condom wrapper designs were shared online on 13 May 2026. The wrappers include slogans such as “Block those shots!” and “What a finish!” alongside football-inspired graphics and emojis.

According to the Toronto Life website, the campaign was created to “celebrate the energy of the games while promoting sexual health” as the city prepares to host six FIFA World Cup matches.

TPH said the condoms will be distributed through its CondomTO initiative at sexual health clinics and community agencies across Toronto.

In a statement shared by the city, public health officials said:

“Whether you’re attending a soccer match, a watch party, hitting a summer festival or partying, remember that condoms protect the health of you and your partner(s).”

Toronto Public Health also posted:

Toronto Public Health explains reason for condom campaign

The condom campaign comes months after the Toronto Sun reported that the city had allocated nearly US$200 000 (R3.3 million) for condoms, lubricant and other safer-sex supplies linked to the World Cup.

The publication reported that TPH purchased 576,000 branded condoms and 200,000 lubricant packages.

TPH defended the spending and said mass gatherings often increase public health risks.

“Mass gatherings present a range of public health risks,” Toronto Public Health said in a statement quoted by the Toronto Sun.

The agency added:

“With the number of visitors and sports fans expected in Toronto for FIFA World Cup 2026, Toronto Public Health will be distributing free condoms and other safer sex supplies.”

Officials also pointed to rising sexually transmitted infection numbers in the city. TPH said sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections accounted for approximately 81% of all communicable diseases reported in Toronto in 2025.

Critics question Toronto World Cup spending

The spending has also drawn criticism from some political figures. Toronto councillor Brad Bradford told the Toronto Sun that taxpayers had different priorities.

“Nobody has ever told me that condoms and lube should be a priority for their tax dollars,” Bradford said.

However, Toronto Public Health insisted the initiative follows previous public health campaigns linked to major events, including World Pride and the 2015 Pan American Games.

The World Cup-themed condoms are currently available at several sexual health clinics in Toronto while supplies last.

The campaign has become one of the more unusual talking points ahead of the World Cup, blending football culture with public health messaging as Toronto prepares for an influx of international visitors.

Toronto is spending R3.3 million (US$200 000) to distribute free World Cup-themed condoms. Image: Toronto.ca

Source: UGC

Shakira and Burna Boy’s FIFA anthem struggles on Spotify

Briefly News also reported that Shakira and Burna Boy’s official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem, Dai Dai, suffered an early setback after disappearing from Spotify’s Global Songs Chart just 24 hours after debuting.

The song entered the chart at number 114 on its first day before dropping out completely on day two, sparking widespread debate online. Many fans compared the track to Shakira’s hugely successful 2010 World Cup anthem Waka Waka.

Source: Briefly News