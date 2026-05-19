Toronto Spends R3.3 Million to Hand Out Free World Cup Condoms to FIFA Fans
- Toronto Public Health has rolled out hundreds of thousands of free World Cup-themed condoms ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Canada
- The campaign includes cheeky football-inspired slogans and comes with a price tag of nearly R3.3 million
- City officials say the initiative is aimed at reducing sexually transmitted infections during the global sporting event
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The City of Toronto has officially unveiled its World Cup-themed condoms ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with reports showing the programme cost R3.3 million (USD200,000)
Toronto Public Health (TPH) confirmed that hundreds of thousands of free condoms and safer sex supplies will be distributed across the city during the tournament, which begins next month on June 11, 2026.
The initiative has attracted widespread attention after six football-themed condom wrapper designs were shared online on 13 May 2026. The wrappers include slogans such as “Block those shots!” and “What a finish!” alongside football-inspired graphics and emojis.
According to the Toronto Life website, the campaign was created to “celebrate the energy of the games while promoting sexual health” as the city prepares to host six FIFA World Cup matches.
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TPH said the condoms will be distributed through its CondomTO initiative at sexual health clinics and community agencies across Toronto.
In a statement shared by the city, public health officials said:
“Whether you’re attending a soccer match, a watch party, hitting a summer festival or partying, remember that condoms protect the health of you and your partner(s).”
Toronto Public Health also posted:
Toronto Public Health explains reason for condom campaign
The condom campaign comes months after the Toronto Sun reported that the city had allocated nearly US$200 000 (R3.3 million) for condoms, lubricant and other safer-sex supplies linked to the World Cup.
The publication reported that TPH purchased 576,000 branded condoms and 200,000 lubricant packages.
TPH defended the spending and said mass gatherings often increase public health risks.
“Mass gatherings present a range of public health risks,” Toronto Public Health said in a statement quoted by the Toronto Sun.
The agency added:
“With the number of visitors and sports fans expected in Toronto for FIFA World Cup 2026, Toronto Public Health will be distributing free condoms and other safer sex supplies.”
Officials also pointed to rising sexually transmitted infection numbers in the city. TPH said sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections accounted for approximately 81% of all communicable diseases reported in Toronto in 2025.
Critics question Toronto World Cup spending
The spending has also drawn criticism from some political figures. Toronto councillor Brad Bradford told the Toronto Sun that taxpayers had different priorities.
“Nobody has ever told me that condoms and lube should be a priority for their tax dollars,” Bradford said.
However, Toronto Public Health insisted the initiative follows previous public health campaigns linked to major events, including World Pride and the 2015 Pan American Games.
The World Cup-themed condoms are currently available at several sexual health clinics in Toronto while supplies last.
The campaign has become one of the more unusual talking points ahead of the World Cup, blending football culture with public health messaging as Toronto prepares for an influx of international visitors.
Shakira and Burna Boy’s FIFA anthem struggles on Spotify
Briefly News also reported that Shakira and Burna Boy’s official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem, Dai Dai, suffered an early setback after disappearing from Spotify’s Global Songs Chart just 24 hours after debuting.
The song entered the chart at number 114 on its first day before dropping out completely on day two, sparking widespread debate online. Many fans compared the track to Shakira’s hugely successful 2010 World Cup anthem Waka Waka.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).