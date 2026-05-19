TEMBISA, GAUTENG— South Africans condemned the alleged actions of two women who were arrested for allegedly raping a 32-year-old man in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. The women will appear before the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court on 19 May 2026 after they were arrested the previous day.

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Netizens were fuming that two women allegedlty raped a man. Images: Bill Oxford and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

According to the South African Police Service, the incident took place at Winnie Mandela Zone 4 on 16 May. Journalist Everson Luhanga posted about the incident on his @EversonLuhanga X account. The women allegedly met the man at a tavern and invited him to their rented backyard room after drinking together.

They allegedly overpowered him, pushed him onto a bed and raped him before he managed to escape. Their landlord assisted him, and he opened a case at the police station. Two women in the Eastern Cape were also arrested in January after they allegedly lured an 11-year-old boy into their shack, where they allegedly raped him.

Read the X tweet here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens slammed the women.

Singy Ntini asked:

“How desperate can you be as a woman to attempt such?”

Evidence Bongwe said:

“Most men are victims of rape but will never speak out because of stigma.”

Naartjies said:

“It’s nice to see progressive law enforcement officers who don’t shame and ignore justice for male victims of rape.”

Luyolo Mkentane said:

“They must face the long arm of the law.”

King Don Za praised the victim for reporting the incident to the police.

“Brave brother. Big ups for taking the necessary steps.”

Source: Briefly News