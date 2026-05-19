South Africans Slam 2 Women Arrested for Allegedly Raping Tembisa Man
TEMBISA, GAUTENG— South Africans condemned the alleged actions of two women who were arrested for allegedly raping a 32-year-old man in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. The women will appear before the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court on 19 May 2026 after they were arrested the previous day.
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
According to the South African Police Service, the incident took place at Winnie Mandela Zone 4 on 16 May. Journalist Everson Luhanga posted about the incident on his @EversonLuhanga X account. The women allegedly met the man at a tavern and invited him to their rented backyard room after drinking together.
They allegedly overpowered him, pushed him onto a bed and raped him before he managed to escape. Their landlord assisted him, and he opened a case at the police station. Two women in the Eastern Cape were also arrested in January after they allegedly lured an 11-year-old boy into their shack, where they allegedly raped him.
Read the X tweet here:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
What did South Africans say?
Netizens slammed the women.
Singy Ntini asked:
“How desperate can you be as a woman to attempt such?”
Evidence Bongwe said:
“Most men are victims of rape but will never speak out because of stigma.”
Naartjies said:
“It’s nice to see progressive law enforcement officers who don’t shame and ignore justice for male victims of rape.”
Luyolo Mkentane said:
“They must face the long arm of the law.”
King Don Za praised the victim for reporting the incident to the police.
“Brave brother. Big ups for taking the necessary steps.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za